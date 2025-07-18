Sunderland are set to conclude another eye-catching transfer deal in the coming days

Sunderland are closing in on their seventh signing of the summer transfer window after agreeing a £17 million deal with Sassuolo for Armand Laurienté.

So what do fans need to know about the 26-year-old and what will he bring to the squad? Here we take a look at all the key questions...

Who is Armand Laurienté?

Laurienté is a French forward who has spent the last three years at Italian side Sassuolo. He came through the ranks at French club Rennes, joining FC Lorient on loan in the 2019/20 campaign and making the move permanent that summer when they won promotion to Ligue 1. Though he did not play for Régis Le Bris during his time at FC Lorient, Le Bris was academy boss during his spell there and so will be well aware of his strengths and personality. Sunderland's new director of football had left Lorient in his capacity as assistant boss by the time Laurienté arrived, but was sporting director at Lens during his time at Ligue 1 and so it is fair to assume he is also very familiar with his game.

Laurienté was a regular for Sassuolo across two seasons in Serie A, scoring seven and five league goals. The second season ended in relegation to Serie B, but Laurienté stayed and enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the second tier. He scored 18 goals, the second most in the entire division, and also added five assists. Having played such a central role in returning to Sassuolo to the top tier and putting right that relegation, he is understood to be keen for a new challenge and is now destined for Wearside and the Premier League.

What position does he take up and what are his key strengths?

The key thing to understand about Laurienté is his versatility. For all of his clubs, he has at some stage played in all three forward positions across a 4-3-3 shape. However, it's also true that the forward has played the vast majority of his football as a left winger, particularly in recent years at Sassuolo. He is capable of playing off the right and that he has not done so much in Italy might well owe much to the fact that this is a position taken up by club legend Domenico Berardi, but even in France his heat maps show a preference to drift infield from the left.

Watching Laurienté in action courtesy of wyscout, a couple of key attributes stand out. One is that while the forward prefers his right foot, he is very good with his left. He scored a number of goals on his weaker foot last season, many of them genuinely powerful drives. That clearly helps his versatility across the frontline but it also makes him considerably harder to defend against as when out wide, he can take on his full back on both the inside and the outside. Perhaps unsurprisingly given Sunderland's clear plan to play a counter attacking style next season, it is also notable that Laurienté is rapid. He can cover huge ground in a short space of time, making him a significant threat in transition. He can play off the shoulder of the last defender and look for 1-v-1 opportunities to score, or drift into central areas to join in with build-up play.

His attacking output for a wide player last season was genuinely quite spectacular, albeit at a lower level than he has played at for most of his career. According to fbref, he was in the top 5% of attacking midfielders and wingers for expected goals across the next 14 divisions outside of Europe's top five. The top 1% of shots on target per 90, the top 16% of shots per 90 and the top 5% of progressive passes received. Wyscout also note that he was second for 'second assists' and sixth for touches in the attacking penalty area. This builds you a strong picture of his game last year, less focused on build up and dribbling and focused primarily on being impactful in the penalty box.

It's worth noting that this was his first full season outside of a top division in Europe, and so it remains to be seen whether he can continue with that level of attacking output in the Premier League. His statistics from previous seasons in Serie A and Ligue 1 present a picture of a slightly more traditional winger, though one with a strong output in the final third. In 2022/23's Serie A, he was in the top 12% of attacking midfielders and wingers for combined goals and assists but also in the top 5% for key passes and the top 7% for progressive carries, showing his ability to contribute to all phases of the attack.

How Laurienté will adapt to the Premier League remains to be seen but in short we can surmise what he will bring to the squad: pace, versatility, competition and an eye for goal.

Anything else Sunderland fans should know?

Laurienté is something of a set-piece specialist, with a good penalty record and a habit for scoring some spectacular free-kick goals. Unsurprisingly he can also take corners and with Enzo Le Fée also in the squad for next season, Sunderland are beginning to build a number of options in that department. They'll be looking for every available area they can find an advantage

What does this mean for the Sunderland squad - is it a surprise they're signing another left winger?

Another left winger would not have been the priority for many supporters following the arrival of Simon Adingra, and it's a position where Sunderland are now stacked going into the new campaign. There is interest in Romaine Mundle, particularly from PSV who have just sold Johan Bakayoko, but Sunderland are keen to keep him and reward him with a new contract. He is under contract until 2028 as it stands regardless, and so there is no pressure to sell but that is clearly one to watch in the coming weeks. Sunderland would clearly like to keep Mundle, and have a strong group of wingers to take into the new season.

Laurienté's versatility means he offers competition in three key positions, ahead of a long campaign where the Black Cats will inevitably be impacted by injury and for one month by the African Cup of Nations. Sunderland still have a lot of work to do in certain areas of the pitch, particularly in defence, but completing a deal for Laurienté would leave their forward line looking strong and with real competition for places for Le Bris.