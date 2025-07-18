Sunderland are close to a major transfer breakthrough

Sunderland are making positive progress on a deal to sign Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté, The Echo understands.

Reports in France on Friday morning indicated that the two clubs were close to an agreement and this is understood to be accurate. Talks on ongoing and a deal has not yet been finalised but both parties are increasingly confident that it will be in the coming days.

The move would represent a major breakthrough for the Black Cats, as the 26-year-old has been a key attacking target from the start of the transfer window. Having played for Lorient earlier in his career, Laurienté is well known to both head coach Régis Le Bris and new director of football Florent Ghisolfi. Having stayed at Sassuolo in the aftermath of their relegation to Serie B, the forward is now understood to be keen on a new challenge and looks set to test himself in the Premier League.

A versatile forward, Laurienté is comfortable on both the left wing or playing through the middle as a central striker. He scored 18 goals last season as Sassuolo won promotion back to Serie A, and has extensive top-tier experience both in Italy and France.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland will pay a fee of just over £17 million to sign the forward. The player is keen on the move and so it is now expected to progress quickly.

What Kristjaan Speakman said about Sunderland’s transfer planning

Speaking last week to Sky Sports, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the club still wanted to make several additions to their squad.

“We're not naive to the challenge,” he said.

“I think we have to be really clear, our mindset is that Sunderland needs to be back where it's always been. It's always been, on aggregate, around ninth place in the Premier League. It's top tier and that's the challenge, to reestablish the club back there and we're on a journey to doing that.

"The first part is being able to stay in the league. I'm really proud of some of the boys who have been with us since the start, since I got here and Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus] purchased the club. We've had loads of people who have joined on the way and chosen to come to us rather than going elsewhere. We've obviously got some more recent examples in the last few days of that happening.

"Players want to play with good players. They want the challenge. They want a competitive squad and they want good people in the squad. Last season, I think everybody could see from the outside that we have a really united group and really passionate group about playing for Sunderland, which is what supporters want to see."