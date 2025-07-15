Sunderland have been busy in the early stages of the summer transfer window

Sunderland have made a fast start to the summer transfer window, signing six new players and breaking their transfer record in the process.

The Black Cats have been ambitious and pushed hard to sign key targets, with their strategy the subject of much debate both on Wearside but also externally. So how are they doing it and what's the thinking behind the approach? Here, we take a closer look...

Sunderland's unusually strong PSR position

Premier League clubs are governed by Profit and Sustainability rules, which limit their permitted losses over a three-season periods. Talks between clubs to overhaul the rules are ongoing but for the upcoming campaign they will remain as they are. Clubs are generally allowed to lose a maximum of £105 million over a three season period, though the picture is a little different for promoted clubs. In Sunderland's case, their limit is amended to £13 million per season for each campaign they were in the Championship (so two of the three seasons in the upcoming cycle). This could in theory pose a major issue for a promoted club but this is where Sunderland are benefiting from their cautious approach in recent years.

Their most recently available set of accounts, covering the 2023/24 season, showed an operating loss of £8.1 million but remember that investment in certain club infrastructure (such as a Category One academy) does not count towards PSR calculations and so their loss on that front will have been smaller. It's clearly a lot of money to lose but by Championship and PSR standards, it is relatively modest. Sunderland's accounts for the season they won promotion back to the Premier League are not yet available but they will almost certainly bolster the club's PSR position significantly. They sold Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town for an initial fee of around £15 million,Tommy Watson to Brighton & Hove Albion for around £10 million and then Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund near the end of the accounting period for a club-record initial fee of nearly £28 million. They did invest in the squad during that period, such as the deal to sign Wilson Isidor from Zenit, but will post a massive profit for player trading.

Sunderland's cautious approach to transfer fee and wage spending during their time in the Championship was at times divisive, but it has meant that they are heading into this window lean and able to move quickly. It's a key reason why they have made a faster start than a number of their divisional rivals.

Why net spend paints a more measured picture of Sunderland's business

Sunderland's purchase of Simon Adingra from Brighton nudged them past the £100 million mark for the summer transfer window so far. It's an eye-watering sum given that pre-season has only just begun, but when we take into the account the sales of Watson and Bellingham their net spend currently sits around the region of £60 million. Clearly this a massive sum, but it's hardly unprecedented for a promoted club coming up to the Premier League. Through converting loans into permanent deals and already making some significant additions, Burnley currently have a similar estimated net spend to Sunderland. Last summer Southampton's net spend was estimated to be around £70 million, while Ipswich Town's was estimated to be around £130 million.

Sunderland's position as a club not in receipt of parachute payments was a relatively unusual one in recent times, which means they are coming up to the Premier League with a significantly smaller wage bill than most. They have smaller initial overheads and therefore more headroom to invest in the squad. Consider that they are likely to bank around £110 million from TV revenues next season before other financial boosts associated with promotion come into play, and their spending so far makes a little more sense.

Rushing to judgement on Sunderland's transfer spend at this point is also unwise, as the picture will most likely look a little more balanced by the time of the transfer deadline in September. As Kristjaan Speakman outlined last week, it was always the club's plan to move quickly on key targets to ensure they have the maximum amount of time to integrate and reach match sharpness before the campaign begins. The strategy this summer has always been to use the club's improved financial position to invest in a core of long-term targets who can lift the level of the team. A reasonable chunk of that work has now been done. Sunderland still want to make 'several' additions to their squad before the window closes, but they are not all going to be investments on the level of Habib Diarra and at this point they have not even entered the loan market.

The precautions Sunderland are taking to guard against future financial issues

Sunderland are very keen and ambitious to establish themselves as the top level, but from the moment they won promotion at Wembley the word behind the scenes has been that they will do so sensibly. They are spending in a bid to survive and be competitive next season, but there is one fixed firmly on the future. Their spending this summer has been significant, but it should be noted that the oldest of the players they have paid a fee for is the 25-year-old Enzo Le Fée. They are investing in young players who have room to develop and will be attractive to clubs after another season of top-tier experience. The club also know they have a strong core of players already in their squad who have long been of interest to teams in top divisions across Europe even before they got a season of Premier League experience under their belt. If the worst did come to the worst and Sunderland were unable to bridge the gap next season, they would be guaranteed parachute payments for the next two campaigns and raising funds from within their squad would be relatively straightforward.

The club hierarchy are also very mindful of what happened the last time Sunderland were relegated, when they took contracts into the second tier that proved disastrous. Ensuring they are lean enough to adapt if they were to suffer a relegation is a key part of their plans this summer.

So should Sunderland fans be cautious, concerned, excited - or all of these emotions at once?

Very obviously, the merit of Sunderland's approach can only be fully judged when we have seen whether their recruits are able to settle and make an impact at Premier League level. Their investment should come as no surprise, however. They have risen rapidly from finishing midtable in League One to arguably the best league in the world in just five years, and so a significant amount of strengthening was necessary. That they made it to the top tier spending modestly compared to many of their rivals and recruiting young players with room to develop means they have the scope to spend and on their own terms, reflected in how quickly they've been able to move for talented players they've been tracking for some time.

There is of course risk attached to a spend of this level, but it would be a mistake to view it as reckless or rushed. This is simply the next phase of a long-term plan to establish the club in the Premier League and there is an understanding that this isn't something that can be achieved overnight.