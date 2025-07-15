Sunderland have confirmed their travelling squad for their pre-season camp in Portugal

Noah Sadiki, Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi and Reinildo could make their Sunderland debuts in Portugal this week after being named in the travelling squad for the club’s pre-season camp.

The Black Cats have confirmed that Reinildo will join the group later in the trip after being given extra time off as a result of his involvement in the Club World Cup with Atletico Madrid. Sadiki, Adingra and Talbi were unable to make their debuts at South Shields as they waited for international clearance but have been confirmed as part of the squad for the trip this morning. Sunderland play two fixtures at Estadio Algarve during their trip, facing Sevilla on Saturday (8pm kick off) and Sporting Lisbon on Monday (8pm kick off).

As expected, the senior players who were involved with the U21 squad who faced Gateshead on Saturday have not been included in the squad having been informed that they are free to leave the club. As a result, Timothee Pembele, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete, Luis Hemir, Nazariy Rusyn, Ian Poveda and Joe Anderson are all absent from the travelling party.

A number of academy talents have been handed the opportunity to step up, with goalkeeper Matty Young and defenders Tom Lavery and Jenson Jones set to travel. Forwards Timur Tutierov and Trey Ogunsuyi have also been selected, as well as midfielder Harrison Jones. Jones trained regularly with the first team last season and has continued to do so in the early stages of 2025/26.

Injured quartet Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde all travel despite being ruled out of the first three games of the Premier League season, with the trip set to be an important opportunity for the group to bond ahead of the new campaign.

Head coach Régis Le Bris has confirmed that decisions will be made on who can be part of his squad for the upcoming campaign after the trip, as he closely assesses the progress of a number of players at the start of pre-season.

Speaking after the 4-0 win over South Shields at the weekend, he said: “I told the players that the first two weeks are dedicated to their connection. After that we'll have to be clear. Some of them need game time but if it's not possible for the squad in the Premier League it's not necessary to stay here. We'll decide early.”

Sunderland’s travelling squad for Portugal trip in full

Goalkeepers: Anthony Patterson, Simon Moore, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Matty Young

Defenders: Trai Hume, Tom Lavery, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Jenson Jones, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Reinildo, Leo Hjelde, Niall Huggins, Zak Johnson, Nectar Triantis, Jenson Seelt

Midfielders: Milan Aleksic, Alan Browne, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Patrick Roberts, Harrison Jones, Enzo Le Fée

Forwards: Wilson Isidor, Eliezer Mayenda, Timur Tutierov, Trey Ogunsuyi, Ahmed Abdullahi, Simon Adingra, Romaine Mundle, Chemsdine Talbi