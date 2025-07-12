Sunderland ran out comfortable winners at South Shields

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland won their opening pre-season fixture 4-0 at South Shields.

Wilson Isidor, Romaine Mundle, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi were all on the scoresheet in the win. Regis Le Bris fielded two different teams for each half, and here’s how we rated all the lads....

FIRST HALF

Anthony Patterson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Didn't have much to do throughout the half. Kicking was tidy and perhaps got a hand to a Kelly free kick that struck the post - a good save if so. 6

Niall Huggins

Lost the ball once or twice but generally a strong return to action. Some good forward runs and one brilliant turn to escape a press, finding Le Fee with a ball forward that the midfielder should have converted. Great to see him back out there and hasn't lost an inch of pace by the looks of it. 7

Dan Ballard

Coasted through the half really, getting through his defensive work with ease and no fuss. 6

Jenson Seelt

Steady return to action. Tidy enough in the ball and not really tested defensively. 6

Jenson Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put in a steady shift at left back. Did his defensive duties well enough and got forward to support Mundle at times. 6

Habib Diarra

A good first cameo. Played as the deepest midfielder but got up to press a lot. Gets across the pitch very easily and produced a good assist for Mundle's goal. Looks a real athlete with a some quality on the ball. 7

Alan Browne

Played as the most advanced central midfield and his pressing caused South Shields problems at times. Didn't get a lot of time in possession. 6

Enzo Le Fee

Showed his quality just minutes into the game when he assisted Isidor with a good through ball. Almost scored himself shortly after and was a big threat in possession as you'd expect. 7

Timur Tuterov

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Got through a lot of running and almost scored when he headed a good cross from Mundle just wide of the near post. Good run out after he recently signed a new two-year deal at the club. 6

Romaine Mundle

Took his goal very well and had some strong moments throughout the half, including that cross that Tuterov nodded just wide. 7

Wilson Isidor

Quiet half in the main but took his chance very well and was a threat with his running in behind. 6

SECOND HALF

Simon Moore

Didn't have a great deal to do but handling was good when called in action. Made a strong late block to preserve the clean sheet. 7

Trai Hume

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steady return to action, making some good defensive headers in particular. 7

Nectar Triantis

Looked in good order and showed a good turn of pace on occasions. Comfortable in possession. 6

Zak Johnson

Had one shot blocked and defensively never really troubled in a composed performance. 6

Harrison Jones

Excellent effort given he was playing well out of position at left back. Got forward regularly into really dangerous areas and was a constant attacking threat. 7

Ben Middlemas

Kept the ball moving nicely in a steady midfield showing. 6

Dan Neil

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looked very comfortable at the base of the midfield. Played some nice forward passes and was at the heart of some good moves. 6

Patrick Roberts

Produced a lovely assist for Aleksic and caused South Shields problems right throughout the half. Glided past players and consistently picked good passes. 7

Milan Aleksic

Took his goal well and forged a few chances with his running in from the left flank. 7

Ahmed Abdullahi

A lively and encouraging performance. Drew one very good save with a powerful effort from just inside the box and was involved in some good play throughout the half. Tired a little towards the end but rallied and took his goal nicely. Impressive showing. 8

Eliezer Mayenda

A real handful as you'd expect and got some decent efforts away. Picked up where he left off last season and assisted Abdullahi nicely. 7