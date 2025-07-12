Sunderland player ratings: One 8 and a handful of 7s as young side starts pre-season with Gateshead draw
Sunderland began their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Gateshead at Hebburn Town.
Joe Anderson and Trey Ogunsuyi were on the scoresheet as a predominantly development side made a solid start to the campaign. Here’s how we rated all the Sunderland players involved, with two different teams named for each half...
FIRST HALF
Blondy Nna Noukeu
Will be disappointed to concede twice but little he could do about the second in particular. Good from set pieces, commanding his box well. 6
Tom Lavery
Couldn't stop Gateshead cutting in and scoring for the opener. Got into some decent areas as the half progressed with one good cross that Ogunsuyi just couldn't reach. 5
Ben Kindon
Couldn't quite stop Fenton John getting his shot away for the second goal. Made a couple of good clearances inside his own box. 6
Joe Anderson
Scored an excellent goal, stepping out from the back and finding the back of the net via the inside of the post. Best player on the pitch throughout the half, defending well and comfortable on the ball. 8
Archie Lightfoot
Defended nicely throughout the half and got into some good advanced positions, overlapping Rusyn when he could. 7
Liam Hunt
Took a little while to get into the game but improved as it went on and was tidy in possession. 6
Jaydon Jones
Played some nice passes but lost the ball too easily for Gateshead's second goal. Sunderland's midfield took a while to get up the pace of the game but improves as the half went on. 5
Jack Whittaker
Involved in some nice moments of play as the half progressed and it was his shot that Ogunsuyi eventually converted. 6
Ian Poveda
Went close twice. First effort was very good, cutting inside and letting go of an excellent effort that was well saved by the goalkeeper. Worked pretty hard and caused problems, with one good cross at the end of the half. 7
Nazariy Rusyn
Worked really hard and almost got his reward when his low header was clawed off the line by the goalkeeper just before the interval. Linked up nicely with Lightfoot down the left and did a lot of defensive work. 7
Trey Ogunsuyi
Took his goal nicely and was in the right place to capitalise on a fortunate deflection. Got into good areas and was a bit unlucky that a couple of crosses didn't quite reach him. 6
SECOND HALF
Matty Young
Didn't really have a great deal to do throughout the half but tidy enough in possession when required. 6
George Bell
Got into some good areas and clearly has a good engine. Almost nicked a win late on when he burst into the box to meet a Ba cross and drew a good save from his header. 6
Luke Bell
Both centre halves had some tricky moments against the lively Nouble but stuck to their task well. 6
Finlay Holfcroft
Like his fellow centre half competed well in a physical battle and came through it. 6
Joe Neild
Defended solidly throughout. Little chance to get forward but stuck to his task. 6
Jay Matete
Played in front of the midfield and made some nice runs but was a little bit loose in possession at times. 5
Felix Scott
Made a couple of really bright runs before being forced off fifteen minutes into the second half. Shame as he was causing problems. N/A
Abdoullah Ba
Played in central midfield to begin with and grew into the half without being particularly prominent. One cross into a dangerous area from the right almost led to a goal. 6
Charlie Dinsdale
Lively at times and drew one good save from the Gateshead goalkeeper when he pounced on a loose pass. One very good late run and shot almost led to a winner. 7
Bayley Hester
Made one or two bright runs before being replaced late in the half. 6
Luis Hemir
Had one big chance when he ran through on goal but couldn't beat the goalkeeper. Improved as the half went on and looks quicker than did last time he was playing in a Sunderland shirt. 6
Matthew Burns
Composed first appearance in a Sunderland shirt. Handled the ball well for the most part and is strong in the tackle, with one effort leading to Hemir's big chance that he couldn't convert. 7
James Barker
Came on for a few minutes at the end. N/A
