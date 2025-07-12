Sunderland started pre-season with a draw against Gateshead

Sunderland began their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Gateshead at Hebburn Town.

Joe Anderson and Trey Ogunsuyi were on the scoresheet as a predominantly development side made a solid start to the campaign. Here’s how we rated all the Sunderland players involved, with two different teams named for each half...

FIRST HALF

Blondy Nna Noukeu

Will be disappointed to concede twice but little he could do about the second in particular. Good from set pieces, commanding his box well. 6

Tom Lavery

Couldn't stop Gateshead cutting in and scoring for the opener. Got into some decent areas as the half progressed with one good cross that Ogunsuyi just couldn't reach. 5

Ben Kindon

Couldn't quite stop Fenton John getting his shot away for the second goal. Made a couple of good clearances inside his own box. 6

Joe Anderson

Scored an excellent goal, stepping out from the back and finding the back of the net via the inside of the post. Best player on the pitch throughout the half, defending well and comfortable on the ball. 8

Archie Lightfoot

Defended nicely throughout the half and got into some good advanced positions, overlapping Rusyn when he could. 7

Liam Hunt

Took a little while to get into the game but improved as it went on and was tidy in possession. 6

Jaydon Jones

Played some nice passes but lost the ball too easily for Gateshead's second goal. Sunderland's midfield took a while to get up the pace of the game but improves as the half went on. 5

Jack Whittaker

Involved in some nice moments of play as the half progressed and it was his shot that Ogunsuyi eventually converted. 6

Ian Poveda

Went close twice. First effort was very good, cutting inside and letting go of an excellent effort that was well saved by the goalkeeper. Worked pretty hard and caused problems, with one good cross at the end of the half. 7

Nazariy Rusyn

Worked really hard and almost got his reward when his low header was clawed off the line by the goalkeeper just before the interval. Linked up nicely with Lightfoot down the left and did a lot of defensive work. 7

Trey Ogunsuyi

Took his goal nicely and was in the right place to capitalise on a fortunate deflection. Got into good areas and was a bit unlucky that a couple of crosses didn't quite reach him. 6

SECOND HALF

Matty Young

Didn't really have a great deal to do throughout the half but tidy enough in possession when required. 6

George Bell

Got into some good areas and clearly has a good engine. Almost nicked a win late on when he burst into the box to meet a Ba cross and drew a good save from his header. 6

Luke Bell

Both centre halves had some tricky moments against the lively Nouble but stuck to their task well. 6

Finlay Holfcroft

Like his fellow centre half competed well in a physical battle and came through it. 6

Joe Neild

Defended solidly throughout. Little chance to get forward but stuck to his task. 6

Jay Matete

Played in front of the midfield and made some nice runs but was a little bit loose in possession at times. 5

Felix Scott

Made a couple of really bright runs before being forced off fifteen minutes into the second half. Shame as he was causing problems. N/A

Abdoullah Ba

Played in central midfield to begin with and grew into the half without being particularly prominent. One cross into a dangerous area from the right almost led to a goal. 6

Charlie Dinsdale

Lively at times and drew one good save from the Gateshead goalkeeper when he pounced on a loose pass. One very good late run and shot almost led to a winner. 7

Bayley Hester

Made one or two bright runs before being replaced late in the half. 6

Luis Hemir

Had one big chance when he ran through on goal but couldn't beat the goalkeeper. Improved as the half went on and looks quicker than did last time he was playing in a Sunderland shirt. 6

Matthew Burns

Composed first appearance in a Sunderland shirt. Handled the ball well for the most part and is strong in the tackle, with one effort leading to Hemir's big chance that he couldn't convert. 7

James Barker

Came on for a few minutes at the end. N/A