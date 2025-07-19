The Black Cats play their first game of their pre-season camp in Portugal at Estadio Algarve, with kick off at 8pm. Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris is expected to again field two teams across the game, focusing on building match fitness and familiarity with the game model across the squad. A number of players are set to miss out as they continue their injury rehab, and there are also set to be a handful of first Sunderland appearances across the 90 minutes.