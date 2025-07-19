Sunderland return to action against Sevilla on Saturday night.
The Black Cats play their first game of their pre-season camp in Portugal at Estadio Algarve, with kick off at 8pm. Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris is expected to again field two teams across the game, focusing on building match fitness and familiarity with the game model across the squad. A number of players are set to miss out as they continue their injury rehab, and there are also set to be a handful of first Sunderland appearances across the 90 minutes.
Here we bring you up to speed with all the latest Sunderland team news as we have it. The Echo will have full coverage of the game, and Sunderland’s second friendly against Sporting Lisbon on Monday night...
1. Luke O'Nien - out
O'Nien suffered a dislocated shoulder in the early stages of Sunderland's play-off final win over Sheffield United and that required surgery. Is with the team in Portugal stepping up his rehab and is set to miss the first three games of the new Premier League season. | Getty Images
2. Romaine Mundle - out
Mundle is understood to have picked up an injury during training in Portugal. An update is expected over the course of the weekend but he's set for a spell on the sidelines and will miss the next two friendlies. | Pic by Chris Fryatt
3. Leo Hjelde - out
Hjelde is with the team in Portugal but will miss the first three games of the new season as he recovers from achilles surgery. | Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
4. Chemsdine Talbi - set to debut
Talbi has been in full training out in Portugal this week and is expected to feature in some capacity against Sevilla on Saturday night. | AFP via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.