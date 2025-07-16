Premier League rivals confirm £25m deal for reported Sunderland transfer target

Sunderland have missed out on the signing of Djordje Petrovic

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Sunderland transfer target Djordje Petrovic from Premier League rivals Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

The Black Cats were heavily linked with a swoop for the Serbian stopper earlier this month, but ultimately saw their chances of luring the 25-year-old to the Stadium of Light diminish amid interest from the Cherries.

Now, after a protracted negotiation process, Petrovic has been unveiled as a Bournemouth player having put pen to paper on a five-year deal. While the club have not announced an official fee, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports it to be somewhere in the region of £25 million.

What has been said about Djordje Petrovic’s transfer to Bournemouth?

Addressing Petrovic’s arrival, Bournemouth’s President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, said: “I’m really pleased to bring Djordje to the club. The opportunity to sign a player of his calibre in the market was one we had to take, particularly given how vital the position of a goalkeeper is.

“We have been looking for the right talent to invest in within this area of the pitch and Djordje has very impressive qualities, as well as a lot of experience for someone who is still young. We are excited that he is the one coming to join our project and look forward to working with him.”

Petrovic also shared his thoughts on the move, adding: “I’m really happy to be here. I came to Bournemouth because I want to grow and I want to play at the best level. Together with this club, with these facilities, I think we can achieve it. I want to help the team get the results, improve every day and be a better player.”

Petrovic is Bournemouth’s third signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of Adrian Truffert from Rennes and Junior Kroupi, who spent the second half of last season on loan at FC Lorient.

Kristjaan Speakman confirms Sunderland's transfer plans for the rest of the transfer window

Speaking to Sky Sports last week, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club were still looking to make several additions to their squad. He said: “We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch.

"I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."

