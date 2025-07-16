Sunderland have seen a major £18.5m defensive transfer bid rejected as target eyes Champions League

Sunderland’s hopes of landing Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí appear to have hit a major roadblock, with reports in Italy and Colombia suggesting the 27-year-old has turned down a move to the Stadium of Light.

Lucumí, who is under contract until 2026, has been on the radar of several clubs this summer – including Régis Le Bris’ side – as the Black Cats look to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League. Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reported earlier this week that Sunderland were waiting for a release clause in Lucumí’s contract to expire before making their move. That clause has now lapsed, and Colombian outlet Antena2 claim Sunderland remain keen to push ahead with a bid.

According to the report, the Serie A club are now demanding €22million (around £18.5million) for the centre-back and intends to offer him a new deal to further increase his value. Other English clubs are also thought to be circling, though none have struck an agreement with Bologna at this stage.

Despite Sunderland’s firm interest, fresh claims from Il Resto del Carlino – relayed by Bologna outlet 1000 Cuori Rossoblu – suggest that Lucumí has rejected the opportunity to join the Black Cats, citing a desire to play Champions League football. The Colombian international is said to have already turned down an approach from AFC Bournemouth, and while he is open to leaving Bologna this summer, his preference is for a move to a side competing in Europe’s top competition.

Sunderland had reportedly identified Lucumí as a top target in a summer where reinforcing the back line has become a clear priority. With Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde all set to miss the start of the Premier League campaign through injury, the need for defensive reinforcements has only intensified.

Aston Villa have also been credited with interest in Lucumí but, like Sunderland, will not be competing in the Champions League next season. Whether Sunderland returns to the table with an improved proposal or switches focus to other targets remains to be seen.

What other transfer news is there?

Sunderland remain in the frame for Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss – but now face fresh competition from Nottingham Forest, according to former Sky Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke.

O’Rourke reports that Forest are considering a move for the 21-year-old Moroccan international as a potential replacement for Morgan Gibbs-White, who is attracting strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Should Forest decide to cash in on their star playmaker, El Khannouss is one of the names being lined up to fill the creative void.

Sunderland’s interest in El Khannouss dates back to his time at Genk, before he completed a switch to Leicester City last summer. The Black Cats tracked the attacking midfielder closely during his breakthrough in Belgium, and while no formal move has been made, he remains on their long-term radar.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie recently noted Sunderland’s admiration for the player. “Sunderland also have a long-standing interest in Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester,” Downie said. “Sunderland are keen on the attacking midfielder but aren’t actively in talks at this moment. One to watch…”

