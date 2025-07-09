Sunderland have been heavily linked with a swoop for Djordje Petrovic in recent days

Bournemouth have submitted an official bid to sign reported Sunderland transfer target Djordje Petrovic, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Chelsea goalkeeper in recent days, but have faced strong competition for his signature, with the Cherries entering the fray as they look to find a replacement for previous number one Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has signed for Arsenal on a permanent basis following his loan at the Vitality Stadium.

To that end, Sacha Tavolieri shared on update on X on Tuesday: “The Cherries are currently working to beat Sunderland in the race for Djordje Petrovic. The deal was almost done with Sunderland but once Bournemouth learned about the talk they felt they had a chance."

And now it would appear that the Black Cats’ attempt to lure Petrovic to the North East has suffered another significant blow, with Bournemouth seemingly doubling down in their own efforts to sign the Serbian.

What else has been said about Djordje Petrovic’s future amid Sunderland transfer interest?

According to Romano, Bournemouth have tabled an offer for Petrovic, with negotiations ongoing between themselves and Chelsea. Furthermore, it is suggested that the player himself is “keen” on a move to the south coast.

Romano goes on to claim that “nothing was done/close with Sunderland last week as Bournemouth are now hopeful of getting deal done.”

Elsewhere, an update from the Telegraph has stated that Chelsea are demanding £25 million for Petrovic’s services, while also claiming that alongside Sunderland and Bournemouth, RC Strasbourg - where the player spent last season on loan - are also monitoring his situation.

One-time Sunderland target on AS Roma radar

Elsewhere, one-time Sunderland transfer target Evan Ferguson is said to be the subject of talks between current club Brighton and Hove Albion and Italian giants AS Roma. The Republic of Ireland internationally has been repeatedly linked with the the Black Cats in the past, and spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham.

And according to reporter Nicolo Schira, he could be on the move again in the near future. Writing on X, he said: “Talks in progress for Evan Ferguson to AS Roma from Brighton on loan with the option to buy. Two Premier League clubs are also interested in him, but the Irish striker seems open to gain experience abroad and will give an answer this week.”