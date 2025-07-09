Nectar Triantis says he’s “ready to go again” at Sunderland while weighing Greece–Australia call-up

Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis has broken his silence on speculation linking him with a return to Hibernian, insisting his focus remains on making an impression at the Stadium of Light after a well-earned summer break.

Speaking to the Greek Herald, the 22-year-old said: “I feel good. I’ve had time to rest and recover. I’m ready to go again with Sunderland.” Triantis spent last season on loan at Easter Road, helping Hibs to a third-place finish and Europa League qualification. Head coach David Gray is keen to bring him back permanently, and talks between the clubs have been ongoing since the play-off final. Sunderland have set an asking price believed to be in the region of £1million and are open to structured deals that include add-ons.

While Hibs are leading the race, interest has also emerged from other Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs. Triantis, who can operate at centre-back or as a holding midfielder, is understood to be seeking clarity over his future before Sunderland’s pre-season tour later this month.

Hibernian remain hopeful of striking a deal, though the structure of any permanent move remains a sticking point. The Edinburgh club are thought to be exploring instalment-heavy packages and view Triantis as a key part of their long-term rebuild.

For now, the Australian is back at the Academy of Light for fitness testing and tactical integration under new head coach Régis Le Bris. Sunderland’s coaching staff are assessing whether his attributes can be adapted to Premier League intensity or whether another season of regular minutes elsewhere would be more beneficial for his development.

Triantis also addressed his international future during the interview. Eligible for both Australia and Greece, he admitted the decision remains up in the air. “My heart’s not fully decided at the moment,” he said. “There’s been interest from both nations… I’m open to both. There’s a place in my heart for Greece and Australia.

“I’ve had discussions with Greece. They’re open to the possibility. It’s not something I’ve fully committed to or shut down. Everything’s very open. I think it’s wherever my heart takes me. I’m giving it time to settle, to clear the dust. It’s really about where I feel most at home and comfortable.”

Triamtis continued on his big incoming international decision between Australia and Greece: “I know the feeling from a youth level, and it’s always an honour to represent a country. So whatever path I go down at an international level, it’s always a great honour.”

Sunderland are expected to receive further contact from Hibernian in the coming weeks. If their next proposal matches the Black Cats’ valuation, the club will have a decision to make. For now, he remains in the building and is keen to impress Le Bris, with both his club and international future still wide open.