Sunderland are working hard to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League

It’s already been a busy summer on Wearside, with the club sanctioning a club-record sale before going on to commit over £100 million in fees to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Sunderland are far from done, though.

They need to make multiple further additions before the new campaign and there will be a significant number of departures. Here, we run you through all the deals that could still happen before the deadline in September…

New senior goalkeeper (incoming, permanent)

Though they have not yet been able to get a deal over the line, it seems clear that Sunderland want to add a high-calibre goalkeeper this summer to offer serious competition for Anthony Patterson. The Black Cats moved for both OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka and Chelsea’s Djorde Petrovic, though they ultimately chose transfers to Neom and Bournemouth.

Head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed after the defeat to Sporting that the search was ongoing, so this very much remains one to watch in the coming weeks.

Timothée Pembélé (outgoing)

Pembélé is one of a number of players who have been told that they will not be part of the senior squad this season and are therefore free to leave the club. The right back had a solid season at Le Havre last season, which Sunderland will hope encourages suitors. A permanent move would be preferred but with three years left to run on his deal, another loan is possible.

New centre back (incoming, permanent)

With Luke O’Nien and Aji Alese set to miss the first three games of the season due to injury, central defence is arguably the position where Sunderland most need to strengthen. They want to sign a player who can immediately lift the level of the team, with Dan Ballard looking like a lock for the starting XI when the new campaign begins. Bologna’s Jhon Lucumí is known to be one prominent target. Sunderland are determined to hold out for the right player but equally, they know they need to move fast as the season approaches. You wouldn’t rule out there being a couple of additions in this position, either.

Nectar Triantis (potential loan or permanent, outgoing)

With Sunderland’s central defensive options currently threadbare, they’re unlikely to sanction any departures as things stand. However, as the season approaches they’re likely to approve moves for players who need regular minutes. Triantis is one of those, and while the defender hopes to push through this season he will also want game time in a World Cup year. Hibernian would love to bring Triantis back on either a loan or permanent deal, and there is interest from elsewhere.

Jenson Seelt (potential loan, outgoing)

Seelt’s performances so far in pre season have been excellent and suggested a player determined to take his chance to break through into the senior team. He’s looked strong defensively and very composed in possession. There’s every chance Sunderland will look to include him in their squad for this season, though a loan remains a possibility if they recruit significantly in the weeks ahead. After so long out, Seelt needs to be playing either way.

Leo Hjelde (potential loan, outgoing)

Hjelde is currently recovering from achilles surgery and is set to miss the first few fixtures of the season. A player Sunderland rate highly but the best short-term option will likely be for him to play week in, week out in his favoured central defensive position. That appears unlikely at Sunderland right now, though time will of course tell.

Joe Anderson (permanent, outgoing)

Anderson has not been involved with the senior squad this summer and so is available for transfer. The central defender turned down EFL moves in the January transfer window, so it remains to be seen what decision he’ll make on his short-term future. Out of contract next summer.

Zak Johnson (loan, outgoing)

Johnson had a really good trip to Portugal, impressing against both Sevilla and Sporting. A solid defender who does the basics very well, he would make a great signing for an EFL club especially as he now has a bit of experience at senior level.

Dennis Cirkin (new contract)

Cirkin will miss the first three games of the new season with a wrist injury but Sunderland will hope that he can compete with Reinildo for minutes at left back across the season. The full back has now entered the last year of his current deal and so a solution is required in the weeks and months ahead.

Granit Xhaka/holding midfielder (incoming/permanent)

Sunderland have made significant progress on a hugely ambitious deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, who is believed to have told his current club that he wishes to pursue a move to Wearside. There remain some significant hurdles to overcome, with the Bundesliga club reluctant to lose him and in a relatively strong position given that he has three years left to run on his deal. Sunderland will hope his stance helps ease negotiations. Either way, it looks as if they would like to add another number six and preferably one with experience.

Jay Matete (outgoing, permanent)

Matete is not part of Sunderland’s senior squad in pre-season and so is free to pursue a move away. His excellent League One record will command interest but as of yet no resolution has been found. Out of contract next summer.

Pierre Ekwah (outgoing, permanent)

AS Saint-Etienne are understood to have triggered the option to make Ekwah’s loan deal permanent, but a hold-up at their end has prevented the move from being confirmed and announced. There have been some reports from France that Ekwah could move on again amid interest from Spain. A matter if when not if from a Sunderland perspective, but odd that it has dragged on so long.

Dan Neil (new contract)

Neil has entered the last year of his current deal which means there is some uncertainty over his future. Sunderland have recruited heavily in midfield but will be very keen to keep their captain and homegrown talent.

Alan Browne (potential outgoing)

Browne has had a good pre-season so far and played well against Sporting, but sheer competition for places could mean he heads out in search of regular football. One to watch over the coming weeks.

Harrison Jones (loan, outgoing)

Jones has made huge strides over the last 12 months and has done admirably well filling in at left back in the pre-season fixtures so far. Would have had a real chance of first-team football had Sunderland not been promoted and would be trusted to be around the group this season, but regular senior football surely the best bet. Any EFL club would be very fortunate to pick him up.

Milan Aleksić (loan, outgoing)

Has played out on the left in pre-season and looks like one of a few Sunderland players who would really benefit from a season playing senior football every week.

New left winger (incoming, permanent)

Sunderland’s plans for the new campaign suffered a double setback during their otherwise promising pre-season trip to Portugal when Romaine Mundle suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury. Having had surgery, Mundle is now expected to be sidelined for a period of time. A move for Armand Laurienté, which had at one stage appeared imminent, then fell through in the final stages. As such Sunderland are left light out wide, with Simon Adingra their only senior left winger. Chemsdine Talbi can play there, but prefers the right and Sunderland are conscious that he will need time to settle anyway. Which all means Sunderland still have a bit of work to do in the weeks ahead.

Abdoullah Ba (outgoing)

Ba is not in Sunderland’s plans for the new season so is free to move on. Had a frustrating loan at Dunkerque in the second half of last season so needs to get playing regularly again.

Ian Poveda (outgoing)

Struggled with injuries last season and didn’t make much of an impression on Le Bris when fit. Free to move on this summer. Sunderland would prefer a permanent deal but may have to consider a loan.

New striker (incoming)

Though Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor both will be given chances to impress after excellent campaigns last time around, the Black Cats might well feel they just need both a little more depth and competition within their ranks.

Nazariy Rusyn (outgoing, permanent)

Not in Le Bris’s plans for the upcoming season and with Hajduk Split not triggering their option to sign him on a permanent basis, a new club will have to be found.

Luis Hemir (outgoing)

Another player not in the plans for this season and who is free to find a new club.

Ahmed Abdullahi (outgoing, loan)

Abdullahi has had a really positive pre-season campaign so far, showing he is fully recovered from last season’s ground injuries and demonstrating good pace and quality across his first three appearances. One of a number of players who would have been a real contender for minutes if Sunderland had not won promotion, but who might find it difficult to breakthrough in the Premier League at the moment. If Sunderland recruit further, a loan move will be the best option.

