Standout Sunderland subplots and strange sightings as Sporting clash delivers more than just the score in Portugal

Régis Le Bris’ side faced Sporting CP – the reigning Portuguese champions – at the Estadio Algarve on Monday night, looking to build fitness and cohesion with the new season fast approaching.

From subtle off-the-ball moments and sidelined stars to behind-the-scenes glimpses and pre-match atmosphere, our Moments Missed piece brings you the smaller details that may have slipped under the radar – before, during and after the action.

Whether you were watching live on stream, following online, or catching up after the fact, here are a few things you might not have seen from Sunderland’s second pre-season outing of the summer:

Team selection and injury management

Le Bris made two changes from the side that started against Sevilla. In goal, Blondy Nna Noukeu replaced Simon Moore, while Harrison Jones came in for Niall Huggins at left-back. It’s understood Huggins trained fully on Sunday and hasn’t suffered a setback, but Sunderland are managing his load carefully as he returns from long-term injury.

Anthony Patterson was again absent from the squad, as Sunderland continue to take precautions over what has been described as a minor overload. Once again, Le Bris opted to change all 10 outfield players at the break, with several youngsters also handed a chance.

Reinildo Mandava was also not involved, having only recently linked up with the Sunderland squad in Portugal following his move from Atlético Madrid. The 31-year-old played in the Club World Cup last month with his former club and, after a short break, is being carefully eased back into action by the Sunderland staff.

Sunderland’s starting XI (first half): Blondy Nna Noukeu; Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Harrison Jones; Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra, Enzo Le Fée; Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, Eliezer Mayenda

Sunderland’s XI (second half): Blondy Nna Noukeu (Matty Young); Tom Lavery, Nectar Triantis, Zak Johnson, Jenson Jones; Patrick Roberts, Alan Browne, Dan Neil, Milan Aleksic; Timur Tutierov, Ahmed Abdullahi (Ogunsuyi)

Despite starting the second half, Ahmed Abdullahi was withdrawn for Trey Ogunsuyi around 25 minutes into the second stanza. The change appeared to be a pre-planned substitution rather than injury-related, with Abdullahi putting in an energetic shift leading the line. After his injury issues last season, it made sense for Sunderland to manage his workload with two games in three days.

Potential position change for first-team hopeful?

For the second game running, Harrison Jones was deployed at left-back by Le Bris – a notable shift for a player who has primarily operated as a No 8 or No 10 in Sunderland’s Under-21s. The 20-year-old, known for his composure in possession and attacking instincts, is now being tested in a more defensive role during pre-season.

However, during the first-half, Jones looked strong in defence but also offered an option while Sunderland were attacking. The local lad linked up well with French midfielder Enzo Le Fée before Eliezer Mayenda flashed an effort wide.

Sunderland have a history of successfully converting wingers and midfielders into full-backs, with Kieran Richardson, Lynden Gooch, Max Power and Luke O’Nien among those to have made the transition over the years. Jones' versatility and tactical intelligence could make him the latest name on that list and potentially secure him a spot in Sunderland’s squad in the Premier League next season.

In-game Seelt and Aleksic injury worries during Sporting clash

There was a concerning moment in the 31st minute when Jenson Seelt went down clutching his head after a Sporting CP player fell awkwardly on him. The Sunderland medical staff were immediately called on, and for a few tense moments fans feared another setback for the Dutch defender, who only recently returned from a long-term injury lay-off.

Thankfully, after a thorough check, Seelt was able to continue and completed the half, a relief for Régis Le Bris and Sunderland supporters alike. The Black Cats are in the market for another centre-back during the summer window but Seelt has partnered Dan Ballard in the games against South Shields, Sevilla and Sporting so far this pre-season.

There was also a scare in the 70th minute when Milan Aleksic went down and required treatment from Sunderland’s physio. Having only come on at half-time, it looked like the young forward’s night might be cut short but after a few minutes of assessment, he was able to continue and complete the match.

Le Bris provides Nectar Triantis hint after Hibs stint

It didn’t go unnoticed that Nectar Triantis slotted back into central defence for the second half against Sporting – a possible hint from Régis Le Bris about where he sees the Australian’s long-term future. Triantis, who joined Sunderland as a centre-back, spent the last 18 months impressing in midfield while on loan at Hibernian, earning rave reviews in the Scottish Premiership.

Yet here, he looked assured at the back, playing one standout pass early in the second half under pressure into midfield that sparked a promising break and half chance for Alan Browne. It will be interesting to see whether or not Le Bris does try him in midfield during Sunderland’s remaining six pre-season fixtures.

Matty Young handed chance by Le Bris in second half

Amid ongoing speculation over a potential loan return to Salford City, Sunderland academy product Matty Young was introduced in the second half against Sporting CP. The highly rated stopper replaced Nna Noukeu between the posts

The England youth international gained valuable minutes under as his future continues to be discussed behind the scenes. Despite the distractions, Young looked decent – underlining why several EFL clubs are keen on securing the 18-year-old’s services for the season ahead.

Newcastle United fan spotted watching Sunderland in Portugal

In keeping with what’s becoming an oddly persistent tradition, a Newcastle United fan bizarrely turned up to watch Sunderland’s friendly against Sporting CP. Spotted in the build-up to the game at the Estadio Algarve, the supporter had "TOON ARMY" printed across the back of a Sporting shirt – much to the confusion and amusement of onlookers.

It’s not the first time Black Cats fans have encountered Magpies on tour – but this one, blending club colours with Portuguese beer branding named Super Bock, might top the lot. Black Cats fans were quick to condemn the Newcastle United fan, with many labelling his presence as “embarrassing”.

