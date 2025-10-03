Gateshead will face National League rivals Boston United at the International Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong believes in-form forward Kain Adom is reaping the rewards of hard work on the training pitch after he was nominated for the National League player of the month award for September.

The former Welling United winger joined the Heed during Rob Elliot’s managerial reign as the former Newcastle United goalkeeper oversaw a mid-season rebuild of his squad in January last year. There were some high points for Adom during the early stages of his time on Tyneside but he struggled to find consistent game-time under Elliot or his successor Carl Magnay.

The 24-year-old’s time with Gateshead appeared to be all but over last season when he was allowed to spend time on loan with Sutton United and AFC Fylde - but he returned to Tyneside during the summer and has been reinvigorated by Armstrong after being utilised in a new role leading the Heed attack.

After opening his account for the season in a 2-0 win at Eastleigh in August, Adom scored just twice in the following six games as he netted a brace in the dramatic comeback win in a seven-goal thriller at Yeovil. Another two-goal blast arrived in a 2-2 draw with Wealdstone in mid-September and that kickstarted a run of five goals in as many games before the end of the month.

Adom will now head into Saturday lunchtime’s home game with Boston United looking to score for a third consecutive game after finding the net in the Heed’s wins against Morecambe and Braintree Town over the last week - and he has been given a major show of support from his manager ahead of the clash with the Pilgrims.

Speaking after the midweek win at Morecambe, Armstrong told The Echo: “He has something people can’t deal with and that’s pace. You have to utilise it and we will keep working with him. Some of his runs, his in and out runs, his double movements, he keeps doing them now and he’s reaping the rewards. He’s a great kid, an unbelievable character and he’s taking stuff on board now.

“Last year, he was playing a bit at right wing-back and sometimes he has done that for me but there is no way he is a defensive minded player, you can see that. You’ve just got to use his strengths and that’s what I’m trying to get out of these leads.”

Armstrong will check on the fitness of key defensive duo Joe Grayson and Kenton Richardson ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Boston after they hobbled out of the midweek win in the North West.

Difficult

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

Armstrong also reflected on the other big news to come out of Gateshead earlier this week after they were handed an away tie at Aveley in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Remarkably, the Essex-based club were placed in the Northern section of Monday’s draw and they claimed a replay win against Halesowen Town to leave Armstrong and his players facing a 576-mile round trip to the Parkside Stadium on Saturday week.

Reacting to the draw, Armstrong said: “It could only happen to Gateshead. It’s one of those things that happens to Gateshead; it always has done. We’ve just got to get on with it. It’s going to be a difficult game, a difficult atmosphere on a 3G pitch, we train on that, so it’s not a problem, we’ll be used to it.

“Every game in the FA Cup is a difficult game. We’ve got to prepare properly, we’ll play the strongest team possible, and there will be no one left out. That’s a certainty, I’ll not be going weak; it’ll be the strongest team possible.”

