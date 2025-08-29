Gateshead face a home double header with National League rivals Aldershot Town and Altrincham over the coming days.

The words of Newcastle United legend Kevin Keegan are still providing an inspiration for Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong over three decades after his time as a Magpie was brought to an end.

As a regular goalscorer in the Magpies youth ranks during the early to mid-nineties, Armstrong harboured ambitions of following the likes of Lee Clark, Steve Watson and Steve Howey into the senior setup at St James Park. However, a senior appearance remained out of reach and Armstrong was sold to Stockport County in a £50,000 deal during the summer of 1994 as United prepared to embark on their first European campaign since the 1977/78 season.

The Blaydon-born forward became something of a legend at Edgeley Park and his goalscoring exploits earned moves to the likes of Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town, where he scored in home and away legs of a UEFA Cup tie with Serie A giants AC Milan. Armstrong wound down his playing career with Darlington, Rushden and Diamonds and Newcastle Blue Star in 2007 before moving into management with Blyth Spartans just under a decade later.

A Northern Premier League title win and securing the highest ever league finish in the club’s long history when they secured a play-off spot in the National League North provide a successful introduction to life in the dugout and Armstrong continued to impress as he guided Darlington into the proper rounds of the FA Cup after taking charge of the Quakers in 2019. After almost a two-year absence from the dugout, Armstrong was named as Gateshead manager during the summer and helped the National League club move on from a challenging period where several key players departed the club.

A largely new look Heed squad have made a solid start to their first season under Armstrong by claiming three wins in their opening five games and that has taken them into eighth place in the play-offs ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Aldershot Town. Proving people wrong is the key driver for Armstrong and his players after some had written them off ahead of the campaign - but that has been a long-term target for the Heed boss and one that has its roots in a message given to him by one of English football’s true legends.

He told The Echo: “When you look at the players we have brought in, they are players that want to prove people wrong and that can be a massive motivating factor for them. From my point of view, I suppose I’ve been doing that throughout my whole career and that’s been me from the start, I’ve always wanting to prove people wrong and if I’m being honest, I took that from Kevin Keegan when I was at Newcastle as a player.

“At 18-year-old, he sold me and I went to Stockport County but before I went Kevin told me to prove him wrong for doing that. I took that, it stuck with me and when I’m doubted, I look to prove people wrong. I don’t shy away from that, I know there will be tough days, but I will give my everything to make sure I am successful in what I do and it will be the same with Gateshead this season. Sometimes the results do go against you but it’s about reacting to it and that’s what I have learnt throughout my career - it’s all about not overreacting and believing in looking at the bigger picture.”

A largely youthful Gateshead squad will head into Saturday’s game looking to build on back-to-back wins against Tamworth and Yeovil over the Bank Holiday weekend. The latter of those victories came in exceptional circumstances as the Heed overturned a three-goal half-time deficit to collect a 4-3 win at Huish Park thanks to a second half brace from Kain Adom and a goal apiece from Kyle Hurst and Frank Nouble.

Armstrong believes the dramatic comeback is proof of the team spirit that has grown throughout a tough period for the club - and he is keen to see more over the coming weeks and months.

He said: “The young lads need a hand to get through this and we will do all we can to help them during a busy part of the season. But we have to keep it going with two home games coming up and these moments can define a season.

“The spirit they have shown doesn’t surprise me at all, Kenton (Richardson, Heed captain) has seen it and spoken about it, he has seen there’s togetherness within the squad and it’s a real plus. But we have to build on those two wins, we have to keep our feet on the ground and we have to kick on, starting with a win against Aldershot on Saturday.”