Armstrong backs Gateshead to improve ahead of Tamworth and Yeovil Town tests

Gateshead face a home game with Tamworth and a long trip to Yeovil Town over a hectic National League Bank Holiday weekend.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong has backed his players to ‘keep pushing forwards’ as they look to move on from their midweek defeat at National League rivals Rochdale.

The Heed made their way to the Crown Oil Arena looking to build on last Saturday’s impressive win at Eastleigh - but found themselves on the end of a 4-0 loss with former Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe and Gateshead old boy Connor McBride amongst the scorers for their hosts.

Kain Adom in action during Gateshead's 4-3 home defeat against Newcastle United Under-21s (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

With a new look Gateshead squad still settling in after a difficult summer that saw the likes of Jovan Malcolm, Luke Hannant and Regan Booty depart for EFL clubs, the Bank Holiday weekend offers an opportunity to get further points on the board.

However, Armstrong and his players are preparing for two major tests as they host Tamworth at the International Stadium on Saturday before facing Yeovil Town at Huish Park just 48 hours later as a hectic opening month to the season shows no signs of slowing.

Despite their midweek loss, the Heed boss has praised his squad for showing the ‘right attitude’ and stressed everyone connected with the Heed will continue working hard to push the club forwards and move on from a difficult period in their history.

Attitude

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

“We have a good group of lads here, they are honest lads and they are here for the right reasons,” he told The Echo.

“They have a good ability, they have the right attitude, and they just want to get better and better. Some want to get back into the Football League and that might happen for them - but it just means I will have to find someone else if it does happen.

“That’s where we are as a club, I accept that and we have to keep doing that to keep the club functioning and moving forwards. We will all keep working as hard as we can to make that happen because we are want what is best for the club.”

Armstrong could consider handing starts to the likes of Will Flint, Max Sheaf and Kyle Hurst as he contends with a hectic bank holiday weekend fixture schedule.

