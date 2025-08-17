Gateshead boss delighted with impressive win at Eastleigh

Gateshead claimed their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory at National League rivals Eastleigh.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong believes his side have proven a point as they rounded off a challenging first week of the season with an impressive win at National League rivals Eastleigh.

The former Blyth Spartans and Darlington boss got his Heed managerial reign underway on a somewhat disappointing note last weekend as his side suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Southend United on the opening day of the new season. There was an improved performance in midweek as Gateshead’s National League Cup campaign got underway against Newcastle United Under-21s - but Armstrong’s side still fell to a defeat in a seven-goal thriller at the International Stadium.

Action from Gateshead's 2-0 win at National League rivals Eastleigh (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

After embarking on a 656-mile round trip on the back of a chastening seven days, Gateshead bounced back in some style against Eastleigh as summer signing Dom Telford and winger Kain Adom found the net to help Armstrong claim a win against a Spitfires side managed by his former Ipswich Town team-mate and former Sunderland goalkeeper Kelvin Davis.

With his first win as Heed boss in the bag, Armstrong reflected on a positive day on the south coast and praised his players for displaying their ability on and off the ball.

He told The Echo: “I am over the moon for the whole club and for everyone involved from top to bottom because we know how tough this summer has been. Getting the first win is massive for any manager at a new club and doing it in the manner we did, was even more delighted considering the nine-hour trip on Friday.

“The lads prepared properly and we discussed a hell of a lot during the week with the aim of not only getting the three points but doing it with a purpose to set out how we want to play. They did it exceptionally well and I saw both sides of the lads today, the football side and the digging in and the great determination to not lose a goal.

“I hope the fans can see the lads are in for a fight and a battle and we now want more wins like that.”

The Heed will now turn their attention towards a visit to Rochdale on Wednesday night before they host Tamworth at the International Stadium next Saturday.