Gateshead make the long trip to Eastleigh on Saturday for their first away game of the National League season.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong wants a big reaction from his players after the ‘massive disappointment’ of last weekend’s defeat against Southend United.

There appeared to be sense of positivity at the International Stadium ahead of last weekend’s season opener against the Shrimpers - but that was blown away within minutes of the game as the visitors seized control of the contest. An opening goal arrived inside five minutes as Sam Austin found the net and Josh Walker and Charley Kendall both punished errors from Armstrong’s men during the second-half to give their side a comfortable win on the south bank of the Tyne.

Action from Gateshead's National League Cup defeat against Newcastle United Under-21s (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

Gateshead produced an improved performance in 4-3 defeat against Newcastle United Under-21s in their opening National League Cup game on Wednesday night - but Armstrong has stressed further improvements are required as they prepare for Saturday’s visit to Eastleigh.

Speaking after the midweek defeat against the Magpies youngsters, he told The Echo: “We wanted a reaction from last Saturday and we went though the game during training. There were some massive disappointments in the performance, not just for me but from the lads too.

“It’s not often, I don’t think I saw it at all in pre-season, but it wasn’t three or four lads off the boil, it was probably 14, even the players that came on. It’s something we are looking at as coaching staff - but ultimately it’s the players that drive it and they need to provide the energy. They know that, we’ve had a chat with them.”

Armstrong assessed a trialist in the defeat against Newcastle’s youngsters as he looks to boost his ranks over the coming days and the Heed boss has admitted he is hopeful he could make a breakthrough in the near future.

He said: “We are constantly working. I was on the phone all day on Monday, throughout Sunday, I’ve never stopped trying to bring in some experience into the squad. Fingers crossed I can get one in ahead of the journey down to Eastleigh on Friday. If that doesn't happen, I can’t promise anything, but we are working hard and we are speaking to three or four players at this moment in time and hoping to get something done soon.”

Armstrong expects Connor Pani to be available after suffering a chest injury against Southend United - but Callum Johnson, Tyrelle Newton and Jacob Butterfield are still at least a week away from returning to contention.

