Horden CW aim for FA Cup shock as Seaham Red Star want more

There is plenty of action across the North East non-league scene this weekend.

Bishop Auckland manager Leon Carling has warned his side of the threat they will face when they host Horden CW in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday.

The Marras marked their return to the competition in some style with a 2-1 win at Northern Premier League newcomers Blyth Town earlier this month - and their reward is a visit to another step four club as they visit the Two-Blues this weekend.

Bishop Auckland celebrate during their FA Cup win at Whickham (photo NationalWorld) | NationalWorld

Carling’s men have been widely tipped to impressed in the NPL East Division and remain unbeaten in their four competitive fixtures during the opening fortnight of the campaign. However, they met some resistance from Horden’s Northern League rivals Whickham in the previous round of the FA Cup - and Carling is expecting a similar test from the Marras this weekend.

He told The Echo: “If you listened to people on the sidelines in the first game against Whickham, it was all about ‘go easy on them’ and ‘it’s a formality’ - but we knew it wouldn’t be that.

“There are no givens in the FA Cup and we have all been in the game long enough to know that. You look at the Horden squad, what they did last season, their start to this season, a good friend of mine has signed for them in Robert Dean, they’re a good side.

“I think Horden, they will be strong in the Northern League and I fully expect them to be up and around the top end of Division One this season. That said, if the version of ourselves that I want to turn up for the game does turn up, a big and powerful side that shows the right attitude, then we will be more than a challenge for them.

“That’s the reminder we will give the lads before the game, we will remind them of what is required in FA Cup ties such as this one and we will look to relish the challenge of aiming to progress in the competition.”

In-form Red Star urged to build momentum

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

Seaham Red Star have been challenged to ‘keep using the momentum’ of their strong start to the season to lay the foundations for an immediate return to the Northern League’s top tier.

Mark Collingwood’s men were in fine form once again in midweek as Chris Luaba, Ryan Appleby and Matty Weirs all found the net in a 4-0 win at Esh Winning that ensured Red Star are now unbeaten in their first six league games of the campaign.

That has taken them three points clear at the top of the Division Two table ahead of Saturday’s home game with Boldon CA - and assistant manager Michael Johnson has stressed the importance of making the most of their positive form in the early weeks of the season.

He told The Echo: “Saturday is an important game, the home games are massively important - and we know if win the bulk of our home games we will be somewhere close at the end of the season. It’s been a really good start to the season and the performances are starting to come. We have to push on, we have to keep putting pressure on those around us, we have to keep winning, we are taking it one game at a time. The message has to be to keep pushing on, keep getting three points, keep using the momentum and we are naturally looking forward to the game.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland RCA can break into the play-off places with a home win against second placed Alnwick Town, Sunderland West End are looking for their second win of the season at Park View and Chester-le-Street Town host league newcomers AFC Newbiggin at Moor Park. Unbeaten Yarm and Eaglescliffe are the visitors to FC Hartlepool, Durham United travel to Billingham Town and Jarrow hit the road as they take on Darlington Town at Eastbourne Sports Complex.

Fourth placed Redcar Town will hope to continue their promising start when they head to Prudhoe YC, Grangetown Boys Club host Newcastle University, Esh Winning are the visitors to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and Tow Law Town will aim to extend Billingham Synthonia’s dismal start to the season when they meet at Ironworks Road.

FA Cup preliminary round fixtures

Bishop Auckland v Horden CW, Guisborough Town v Redcar Athletic, Newton Aycliffe v Newcastle Blue Star, West Auckland Town v Bridlington Town, Pontefract Collieries v Blyth Spartans, Heaton Stannington v Marske United, Northallerton Town v Kendal Town, Birtley Town v Shildon, Thornaby v Dunston UTS

Northern League fixtures

Division One: Newcastle Benfield v Crook Town, North Shields v West Allotment Celtic, Boro Rangers v Penrith, Whitley Bay v Carlisle City

Division Two: Billingham Town v Durham United, Chester-le-Street Town v AFC Newbiggin, Darlington Town v Jarrow, FC Hartlepool v Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Grangetown Boys Club v Newcastle University, Park View v Sunderland West End, Prudhoe YC v Redcar Town, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion v Esh Winning, Seaham Red Star v Boldon CA, Sunderland RCA v Alnwick Town, Tow Law Town v Billingham Synthonia