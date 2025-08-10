There was a busy weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olly Hotchkiss praised Easington Colliery players following their narrow win at Northallerton Town - despite conceding their were some shortcomings in their performance.

Dylan Elliott fired the Colliers in front midway through the first half and Thomas Bott doubled their advantage with the hour-mark approaching after the hosts were reduced to ten men by Joe Wheatley’s red card. However, Town remained in the game as Usman Ogidan reduced the deficit - and that meant Easington had to battle hard to earn a win Hotchkiss believes they deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

He told The Echo: “We were really happy with the win, I thought we dominated the game until the red card, which sounds crazy because we should have had complete control of the game against ten men. When it was 11 against 11 I thought we dominated but we took our foot off the gas, which is disappointing and we spoke about that with the players. We had opportunities to really go and kill the game but we got the job done, it’s three wins on the bounce and we worked really hard against a tricky side to play against.”

Whitley Bay sit at the top of the table after a Mackenzie Sharpe hat-trick inspired Jay Bates’ side to a 4-0 home win against Newcastle Benfield. Thornaby earned an impressive 2-1 win at Newcastle Blue Star thanks to goals from Charlie Twinn and Dale Milburn and Jack Bennett and Jay Draper netted as Marske United coasted to a 3-0 victory at North Shields to give manager Nick Ward his first league win.

West Auckland Town and Guisborough Town battled to a 1-1 draw an opener from visitors striker Elliott Beddow was cancelled out by Oscar Eckley-Aldsworth and Adam Lennox’s late equaliser ensured Shildon claimed a point with a draw at Boro Rangers after Lyle Hardisty had put the hosts in front. Luke Hunter’s last-gasp penalty snatched a share of the spoils for Penrith in their 2-2 draw with Whickham and Josh Winder and James Bailey scored as Kendal Town earned full reward for a professional performance in their 2-0 home win against Crook Town.

Red Star roar back to remain at the summit

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

Seaham Red Star assistant manager Michael Johnson believes their dramatic point in Saturday’s draw with Redcar Town could be invaluable at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Collingwood’s men went into the game with four wins in as many games but their perfect record looked under threat as McCorie Carmichael and Kyran Clark put the visitors in command with two first-half goals. However, Red Star roared back in the closing stages as two injury-time goals from Lewis Rutherford snatched what Johnson stressed can be an important point.

He told The Echo: “We’ve had a fantastic start to the season and we’ve gone with little change so far and, hindsight is a wonderful thing, but that was probably our undoing today. It was a poor first half, we didn’t get going, Redcar deserved their lead but we are a team that don’t give up, we never stopped, we made a couple of subs, tweaked the formation, gained a little bit of control and two goals in the last five minutes, I’m delighted and it’s going to be a very good point at the end of the season.”

Elsewhere, Joe Walton earned the first win of his managerial reign at Sunderland West End as Zouhair Benali and Tom Hunter netted in a 2-1 victory against Boldon CA. Dennis Knight and Taylor Richardson scored as Sunderland RCA moved into the top five with a win against Esh Winning and Dylan Robson and Charlie Loveday were on target as Park View won by the same scoreline against Tow Law Town.

Yarm and Eaglecliffe lie in third place following their 2-2 draw with Teesside rivals Grangetown Boys Club and Jarrow and Newcastle University failed to break the deadlock at Perth Green. Lucas Nelson’s brace gave Chester-le-Street Town a 2-1 win at Darlington Town, Jamie Poole and Gary Mitchell scored as Billingham Town eased a 2-0 victory against AFC Newbiggin and Alnwick Town were held to a goalless draw by FC Hartlepool. Durham United were the big winners on Saturday as Maxwell Sanni hit a brace and there were five other goalscorers in their 7-2 home win against beleaguered Billingham Synthonia.

Your next non-league read: Former Sunderland goalkeeper joins non-league neighbours ahead of new season