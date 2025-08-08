Northern League: Big decisions lie ahead as in-form Seaham Red Star face Redcar Town

Another busy weekend lies ahead in the Ebac Northern League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Collingwood has admitted he has some tough decisions to make as Seaham Red Star look to preserve their perfect start to the season in Saturday’s home game with Redcar Town.

A goal from Lewis Porrit helped Red Star to a fourth win in as many games in midweek and ensured they are the only side to head into this weekend’s fixtures without a dropped point to their name in the opening fortnight of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

However, with a number of players left out of matchday squads over that time, Collingwood has stressed he will have a challenge on his hands to ensure he can contend with what lies ahead of a hectic period.

He told The Echo: “I am not really thinking about other sides because we are just focusing on ourselves at the moment. I’ve got 24 players, we’ve left six out of the squad over the last week and we’ve had some difficult conversations with those players. I’m not stupid, I know I have to reduce the numbers soon and that’s the test because it’s about how we react. Inevitably, playing competitive games, players will pick up knocks and we will get suspensions as every side does. The 11 that have started games have been consistent and we will see how strong we are as a squad over the coming weeks.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland RCA are targeting a third win in five when they host Esh Winning and Sunderland West End entertain unbeaten Boldon CA. Park View will look to extend their positive start to the season with a win at Tow Law Town, Jarrow take on Newcastle University at Perth Green and Chester-le-Street Town head to Darlington Town. There is a Teesside derby as Grangetown Boys Club face Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Durham United welcome struggling Billingham Synthonia, AFC Newbiggin entertain Billingham Town and FC Hartlepool travel to Northumberland to take on in-form Alnwick Town.

There is a solitary Division Two fixture taking place on Friday as Ryton and Crawcrook Albion make the short trip to local rivals Prudhoe YC at Essity Park.

Your next non-league read: Gateshead working hard to add further experience after midfielder deal blow