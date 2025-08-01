Seaham Red Star looking stronger after impressive summer - Collingwood

Seaham Red Star will aim to round off a positive first week of the new Northern League season on Saturday.

Mark Collingwood has admitted Seaham Red Star’s relegation into Northern League Division Two had an impact on his summer transfer planning - but he still gave a positive assessment of his recruitment during the close-season.

Red Star will host Prudhoe YC on Saturday afternoon as a hectic first week of the new campaign is rounded off on home soil after they came through intriguing clashes with local rivals Sunderland West End and Sunderland RCA by collecting maximum points.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood is honoured for taking charge of the Northern League club for the 500th time (photo Seaham Red Star) | Seaham Red Star

Saturday’s game offers yet an opportunity to summer signings such as Kieran Beattie and Ryan Appleby to continue making a positive impression on the Red Star faithful - and Collingwood is adamant his side can make the most of ‘good work on and off the pitch’ across a challenging season.

He told The Echo: “We had a look around from the final six weeks of last season to prepare for this season and we were looking at who was scoring, who was assisting and we had a list of who we wanted to bring in during the summer. Obviously being relegated meant the chances of signing some of the players we had listed was blown out of the water if I am honest - but we have been very lucky because there were some on that list that have come in.

“We are looking stronger and if I think if our recruitment last season had been what we have done this summer, we wouldn’t be a Division Two side. Nothing is going to be easy this season, we know that, but we are looking to have a good go and see what happens because there has been a lot of good work put in on and off the pitch over the last few months.”

Boldon boss ready to meet ‘unknown quantity’ at Tow Law

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks has described Saturday’s opponents Tow Law Town as ‘an unknown quantity’ following their relegation into the Northern League’s second tier.

The Lawyers saw their three-year spell in Division One come to an end last season after they ended the campaign at the foot of the step five division with just 26 points from their 42 league games. There has been something of a rebuild at Ironworks Road during the summer months and Crooks has insisted Saturday’s hosts will be ‘there or thereabouts’ in the battle for promotion into Division One during the new season.

He told The Echo: “Any away game in our league is tough, no matter where you are going. We always travel well, away matches suit us because we are good on the break and we can cope allowing the other side control the game and we play on the counter.

“But going to Tow Law, it’s an unknown quantity because there has been a lot of change. They are well supported financially, they have some strong players and they will have a decent side. I expect them to be challenging in and around the play-off places this season so we know it will be a tough test for us and we will need to be at our best to get a result.”

Northern League Division Two fixtures

Sunderland West End player-manager Joe Walton (photo James Raine) | James Raine

Friday, August 1: Sunderland West End v Redcar Town Saturday, August 2: AFC Newbiggin v Billingham Synthonia, Billingham Town v Darlington Town, Durham United v Park View AFC, FC Hartlepool v Esh Winning, Grangetown Boys Club v Alnwick Town, Jarrow v Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Sunderland RCA v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, Tow Law Town v Boldon CA, Newcastle University v Chester-le-Street Town, Seaham Red Star v Prudhoe YC