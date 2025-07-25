Seaham Red Star fightback gets underway after relegation heartache

The new Ebac Northern League Division Two captain gets underway this weekend.

Mark Collingwood is aiming to go on the attack as Seaham Red Star look to bounce back from relegation into the Northern League’s second tier.

Collingwood’s men were relegated on the final day of last season but have enjoyed a positive summer in preparation for the new campaign as the appointment of Northern League stalwart Wilf Constantine as director of football has led to several new faces arriving at the club.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

The likes of Lewis Porritt, Kieran Beattie and Ryan Appleby have all arrived and they could feature when the new season gets underway with a short trip to Sunderland West End on Saturday - and Collingwood is looking forward to the new campaign, despite being shocked by the money being spent in the second tier.

He told The Echo: “We have four number nines going into the new season and two of those number nines can also play out wide.

“We have a good balance in the final third and I think you’ll see a Seaham side that don’t get beat narrowly or get draws when we should win. There were too many games like that last season and we were a bit naive last season, I could rattle off six or seven of those games. I think we have addressed that problem this year and we will look to go on the attack. Some people expect us to come straight back up but it’s a tough division.

“There is a lot of money being spent in Division Two this summer and I’ve been quite taken aback by what is being spent this summer. It’s not going to be easy, nothing is going to be east, this is a rebuild because we made mistakes last year. Relegation and the way it happened is still raw and now we need to look to bounce back.”

Division Two fixtures

Sunderland West End player-manager Joe Walton (photo James Raine) | James Raine

Friday (7.30pm kick-off): Darlington Town v Billingham Synthonia, Prudhoe YC Seniors v Sunderland RCA Saturday (3pm kick-off): AFC Newbiggin v Park View AFC, Billingham Town v Newcastle University, Chester-le-Street Town v Yarm & Eaglescliffe, Durham United v Boldon CA, FC Hartlepool v Ryton & Crawcrook Albion, Grangetown Boys Club v Esh Winning, Jarrow v Alnwick Town, Sunderland West End v Seaham Red Star, Tow Law Town v Redcar Town

