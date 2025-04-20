Seaham Red Star boss makes relegation admission after Birtley Town defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a busy final weekend in the Ebac Northern League Division One season.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood admitted his side haven’t been good enough this season - but is hoping they earn a reprieve from relegation from the Football Association.

A 3-1 defeat at Birtley Town on Saturday ensured Red Star ended the season second from bottom in the Northern League’s top tier and they will now face a first season in Division Two since 2015. However, Collingwood is hopeful his side could extend their stay in Division One as they await the Football Association’s league allocations for the 2025/26 season.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

He told The Echo: “We don’t know what’s going to happen, we are in the hands of the Football Association, as the league has been. Hopefully only one gets relegated and I can’t see anyone coming from the Northern Premier League now - but if it does mean we have been relegated it’s because we deserve to be. We haven’t been good enough from top to bottom, that’s everyone at the club.

“The league table doesn’t lie. The game at Birtley wasn’t the defining moment for us, we’ve had other defining moments. We’ve lost big players to injury, players like Arran Wearmouth, Mark Robinson and Josh Crews. If somebody had said we would taken it to the last game, I would have ripped their hands off. We have finished second from bottom so we are in the hands of the powers-that-be, we will see what happens.”

A brace from Bradley Fewster and a goal apiece from Oliver Cann, Mark Anderson and Craig Gott helped champions Redcar Athletic end a historic season with a 5-0 hammering of Easington Colliery. Runners-up Shildon fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Penrith and the Railwaymen will now host Blyth Town in the play-off semi-final after they rounded off their season with with a 1-1 home draw with Blue Star.

Blue Star will visit Boro Rangers in the play-offs after the Teesside outfit warmed up for that game with a 1-0 win at West Allotment Celtic that came thanks to a late Callum Hickman strike. Whickham ended the season just one place above the bottom two and will remain in step five despite falling to a 1-0 loss at Kendal Town. Northallerton Town romped to a 4-1 win at Carlisle City and Whitley Bay took the North Tyneside bragging rights with a 2-1 home win against North Shields and Crook Town and Newcastle Benfield failed to break the deadlock in a low-key goalless draw at Millfield.

