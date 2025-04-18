Seaham Red Star 'ready for battle' in Northern League relegation fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seaham Red Star, Whickham and West Allotment Celtic are hoping to avoid relegation into the Northern League’s second tier.

Assistant manager Michael Johnson has revealed Seaham Red Star are ‘ready to go to battle’ in a bid to preserve their Division One status this weekend.

Last weekend’s home defeat against Carlisle City saw Mark Collingwood’s men slip back into the bottom two of the table and left Red Star will plenty of work to do on the final day of the season. A trip to Birtley Town is on the agenda on Saturday and Red Star must claim all three points and hope Whickham or West Allotment Celtic are unable to secure wins in their respective games with Kendal Town and Boro Rangers.

Action from Shildon v Seaham Red Star (photo Martyn Tweddle) | Martyn Tweddle

With a nervy final afternoon of a long and challenging season lying ahead, assistant manager Johnson has urged the Red Star players to learn from last weekend’s loss to secure their step five status and avoid the drop into Division Two.

He told The Echo: “We are going into the game disappointed with how we performed against Carlisle City and we are going to use that to put it right this week. We have spoken about it in training, we have worked on things in training, we are ready to go. It’s the last game of the season, we need three points and that’s how we are approaching the game. They’ve picked up some good results since the new management have come in.

“We know it’s going to be a tough test but we are ready for it, we are ready for the challenge. We need three points, that’s what we aim to get and we will go from there. We are confident we can do that, we’ve got the squad and the players to do that. We just need to turn up and perform, we are ready for it, we are ready to go to battle.”

Northern League Division One fixtures

Saturday: Birtley Town v Seaham Red Star, Blyth Town v Newcastle Blue Star, Carlisle City v Northallerton Town, Crook Town v Newcastle Benfield, Easington Colliery v Redcar Athletic, Kendal Town v Whickham, Shildon v Penrith, West Allotment Celtic v Boro Rangers, Whitley Bay v North Shields