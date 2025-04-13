Seaham Red Star 'have to be better' after Carlisle City loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern League Division One relegation battle will go into the final weekend of the season.

Seaham Red Star have been told they ‘have to be better’ after they failed to ease their relegation concerns in Saturday’s home defeat against Carlisle City.

In a hard-fought contest, a second-half goal from City winger Jordan Irving proved to be the difference between the two sides as Red Star’s battle to avoid the drop was taken into the final day of a long and challenging season.

Speaking after the game, Red Star assistant manager Michael Johnson told The Echo: “It’s a disappointing result and we probably didn’t do enough to win the game - but also probably didn’t deserve to lose the game. We have created chances, we haven’t taken them and we’ve conceded from a corner. We have to be better on the ball and better off the ball. We are still there, we are still fighting, we have Birtley next week and we have to do the business.”

Elsewhere in battle at the bottom, already relegated Tow Law Town earned a 3-1 home win against West Allotment Celtic that leaves the visitors preparing for a nervy final day of the season and Whickham were left without a game as they prepare for Tuesday’s Durham Challenge Cup final against Shildon at the Stadium of Light.

The final day of the season will see Seaham travel to Birtley, Whickham head to Kendal and West Allotment host play-off bound Boro Rangers. Tom Kilfillin and James Bailey both scored twice as Kendal Town claimed a 4-0 win at Marske United and Lewis Orrell’s first-half goal was enough for Newcastle Benfield to claim the points in their home game with Guisborough Town.

Luke Hunter and Dan Hopper netted in each half as Penrith claimed a 2-0 victory against Whitley Bay and Harry Croft scored either side of a Chris Trewick equaliser as Northallerton Town battled to a 2-1 home win against Easington Colliery. Redcar Athletic effectively secured the Northern League Division One title on Saturday as a Cameron Gascoigne own-goal gave Carl Jarrett’s men a narrow home win against Blyth Town. Despite second placed Shildon earning a 3-0 home victory against Birtley Town to remain three points behind the leaders, Redcar’s vastly superior goal difference means they will now prepare for life in the Northern Premier League.

