Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Swansea City at the Stadium of Light - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action

Sunderland fell to their second home defeat of the Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon. Ben Cabango’s second-half goal from a set piece proved the difference in a game low on quality and clear chances.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans before, during and after the game against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship:

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light before, during and after the game against Swansea City in the Championship.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light before, during and after the game against Swansea City in the Championship.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light before, during and after the game against Swansea City in the Championship.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light before, during and after the game against Swansea City in the Championship.

