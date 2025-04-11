Seaham Red Star must 'embrace the challenge' in Carlisle City test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a busy weekend at both ends of the Northern League Division One table.

Seaham Red Star have been challenged to ‘embrace the challenge’ as they look to take a step towards securing their safety in Saturday’s home game with Carlisle City.

After a promising run of recent form, Mark Collingwood’s men slipped to a defeat at Crook Town last weekend that saw them slide back into the bottom two of the Division One table. However, they can leapfrog Whickham and West Allotment Celtic if results fall in their favour this weekend and assistant manager Michael Johnson has insisted Red Star are ready to meet the challenge head on.

Action from Seaham Red Star's defeat at Shildon (photo Martyn Tweddle) | Martyn Tweddle

He told The Echo: “We know it’s a big game, we won’t shy away from that, we will embrace it and we know we are going to need to get three points. The lads were in training and they were buzzing, they’re ready to get down to work. We are ready for it, we know it’s a tough task and Dan (Kirkup, Carlisle City manager) has done a very good job to get them into the position they are. Back at their place, we didn’t do ourselves justice so there’s a little bit of determination to put that right. We are confident, we have people back from injury, we are in a good position and we are eight points ahead of Tow Law and it’s an opportunity to get above a couple of teams if we do what we have to do. We will embrace the challenge and come out of it with three points.”

Elsewhere, Redcar Athletic can effectively seal the Division One title on Saturday if they claim a home win against Blyth Town. The Steelmen are three points clear of second placed Shildon, who host Birtley Town this weekend, but the Teesside outfit have a vastly superior goal difference ahead of the final games of the season.

Two sides in the bottom four meet as Tow Law Town face West Allotment Celtic at Ironworks Road, Whitley Bay head to Penrith and Kendal Town are the visitors to Marske United. Easington Colliery will hope to continue their upturn in form when they head to Northallerton Town and Newcastle Benfield host Guisborough Town in their final home game of the season.

