There was a busy weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Assistant manager Michael Johnson urged Seaham Red Star to move on from their disappointing defeat at Crook Town and fully focus on next weekend’s home game against Carlisle City.

After moving out of the bottom two with hard-earned draws against Guisborough Town and Redcar Athletic, Mark Collingwood’s men were hoping to put pressure on their fellow strugglers with a positive result at Millfield - but a Josh MacDonald brace and a Sonni Coleman strike condemned them to a 3-0 defeat.

Action from Seaham Red Star's defeat at Newcastle Blue Star (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

Johnson admitted Red Star had failed to ‘lay a glove’ on their hosts and stressed the need to focus all of their attention on claiming a win in their final home game of the season.

He told The Echo: “It was a disappointing day for us and we deserved didn’t pick up a point. We didn’t lay a glove on them and we have very good over the last five or six weeks and picked up some important results - but today we weren’t at it and that’s football. Now it’s about dusting ourselves down to get ready for next week because it’s a very big game. It’s a very big week and we have to go again.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Redcar Athletic took a big step towards the Division One title as an Adam Boyes hat-trick inspired Carl Jarrett’s side to a 3-1 win at play-off contenders Newcastle Blue Star. Former Sunderland youngster Nathan Greenwood got the only goal as second placed Shildon kept up the pressure with a home win against Whitley Bay and third placed Blyth Town were held to a home draw by Northallerton Town.

Easington Colliery failed to build on a Brad Hird opener as second-half goals from Jacob Thompson and Nathan Liddell helped Boro Rangers to a 2-1 win against Olly Hotchkiss’ side. Kendal Town lie five points from the top five after James Bailey and Josh Winder found the net in their 2-1 home win against Newcastle Benfield.

Whickham’s relegation woes were increased as a Kyran Clark brace condemned them to a defeat at Marske United, Kyle Patton and Michael Richardson helped West Allotment Celtic to a crucial 2-1 home win against Penrith. A Max Storey brace and a Charlie Wood strike helped West Auckland Town to a 4-2 win against the Tow Law Town and Guisborough Town were 2-1 winners in their home game against North Shields as Nathan Haslam’s managerial reign got off to a positive start.

Sunderland RCA make Horden CW wait for Division Two title

Andy Colledge insisted nothing has changed for title favourites Horden CW - despite Sunderland RCA inflicting a shock 1-0 home defeat on the Marras on Friday night.

The current league leaders appeared to be overwhelming favourites to take a step closer towards the title and promotion with a win against an RCA side sat just about the relegation zone. However, a penalty save from RCA keeper Preston Leech that kept out a spot-kick from Jack Pounder and a Chris Thompson goal ensured it was the visitors that claimed a big three points at Welfare Park.

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Despite the defeat, Horden will still be crowned champions if they can claim two wins in their final two games against Alnwick Town and Billingham Synthonia - and Colledge has stressed the need to produce a reaction to seal promotion into the Northern League’s top tier.

He told The Echo: “It’s a wake-up call for us and there is now a reaction needed. We just didn’t get started during the game, we looked nervous and our usual game just wasn’t there. It’s now about how we react in our next game and nothing has changed because if we win our last two league games, we win league and we are promoted.”

A Kane Morris goal helped Newcastle University to a narrow home win against Jarrow as the visitors saw their slim title hopes all but ended at Essity Park. Jamie Frizzel, Brandon Young and Stephen Siyanbola all netted as Chester-le-Street United moved closer to securing a play-off spot with a 3-1 home win against Billingham Synthonia and Chester-le-Street Town’s poor form continued with a 2-0 home defeat against Redcar Town.

Thornaby lie in the final play-off spot despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Grangetown Boys Club. Dylan Gnaglo opened the scoring for the hosts seven minutes before half-time but Charlie Hindson snatched a late point for Thornaby with a 95th minute equaliser. Play-off contenders Esh Winning were condemned to a 1-0 defeat at Alnwick Town by a Jamie Clark goal and Finlay O’Gorman’s brace helped FC Hartlepool to a 2-1 home win against Ryton and Crawcrook Albion.

Connor Woodford, Leroy Hewitt and Sam England all scored as Darlington Town sealed a 3-1 win against Prudhoe YC and Dale Hopson, Liam Southall and Kieran Stares netted to give Billingham Town a 3-0 home victory against Bedlington Terriers.