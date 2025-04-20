Chester-le-Street Town confirm managerial departure after final day defeat
Chester-le-Street Town have confirmed they have parted company with management team Steven Stewart and Steve Bowey after their season came to an end with a heavy home defeat against play-off bound Yarm and Eaglescliffe on Saturday.
The visitors seized control with first-half goals from Cameron Wild and Daniel Jones and a Tom Atkinson hat-trick took them out of sight and left the Cestrians sat in sixteenth place as a disappointing season came to a close. Stewart and Bowey’s departure was confirmed just hours after the defeat as the Moor Park committee praised the duo for ‘joining the club when it was in a difficult position’ and wishing them well for the future.
Yarm and Eaglescliffe will now prepare to host Thornaby in the play-offs after a Jon Toward goal condemned the Teesside outfit to a final day defeat at Boldon CA. Callum Johnston, Benjamin Shodeinde and Carl Williams all scored as Jarrow claimed a 3-0 win at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and they will now head into a play-off semi-final home clash with Chester-le-Street United.
United rounded off their regular season with a 2-0 win at Redcar Town thanks to goals from Alexander Clark and Dylan Robson. Relegated Washington claimed a rare win as Josh Moody and Brad Tyrie netted in their 2-1 victory against FC Hartlepool. Grangetown Boys Club and Bedlington Terriers earned a point apiece with a 2-2 draw in a battle of two sides that will prepare for life at a lower level unless they are saved by the FA allocations during the summer.
Jaymie Shell scored twice as Alnwick Town’s first season back in the Northern League ended with a 4-0 home win against Sunderland RCA and Ben Holland, Alex Humble, Ryan Redford and Tom Meijer were all on target in Newcastle University’s 4-1 home win against Billingham Town.
Already crowned Division Two champions Horden CW suffered a 5-2 defeat at Billingham Synthonia in their final game of a memorable season on Friday night. Kyle Davis and Elliot Wilson both netted for the Marras in the second-half - but a Lewis Porritt hat-trick and a goal apiece from Jack Spears and Ash Lavan gave their hosts a comfortable three points.
