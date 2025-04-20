Chester-le-Street Town confirm managerial departure after final day defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was an action-packed final weekend of the Ebac Northern League season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester-le-Street Town have confirmed they have parted company with management team Steven Stewart and Steve Bowey after their season came to an end with a heavy home defeat against play-off bound Yarm and Eaglescliffe on Saturday.

The visitors seized control with first-half goals from Cameron Wild and Daniel Jones and a Tom Atkinson hat-trick took them out of sight and left the Cestrians sat in sixteenth place as a disappointing season came to a close. Stewart and Bowey’s departure was confirmed just hours after the defeat as the Moor Park committee praised the duo for ‘joining the club when it was in a difficult position’ and wishing them well for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow in action at Chester-le-Street Town (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Yarm and Eaglescliffe will now prepare to host Thornaby in the play-offs after a Jon Toward goal condemned the Teesside outfit to a final day defeat at Boldon CA. Callum Johnston, Benjamin Shodeinde and Carl Williams all scored as Jarrow claimed a 3-0 win at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and they will now head into a play-off semi-final home clash with Chester-le-Street United.

United rounded off their regular season with a 2-0 win at Redcar Town thanks to goals from Alexander Clark and Dylan Robson. Relegated Washington claimed a rare win as Josh Moody and Brad Tyrie netted in their 2-1 victory against FC Hartlepool. Grangetown Boys Club and Bedlington Terriers earned a point apiece with a 2-2 draw in a battle of two sides that will prepare for life at a lower level unless they are saved by the FA allocations during the summer.

Jaymie Shell scored twice as Alnwick Town’s first season back in the Northern League ended with a 4-0 home win against Sunderland RCA and Ben Holland, Alex Humble, Ryan Redford and Tom Meijer were all on target in Newcastle University’s 4-1 home win against Billingham Town.

Already crowned Division Two champions Horden CW suffered a 5-2 defeat at Billingham Synthonia in their final game of a memorable season on Friday night. Kyle Davis and Elliot Wilson both netted for the Marras in the second-half - but a Lewis Porritt hat-trick and a goal apiece from Jack Spears and Ash Lavan gave their hosts a comfortable three points.