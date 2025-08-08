Northern League: Horden CW warned as Birtley Town lie in wait

There is a busy weekend across the top tier of the Ebac Northern League.

Horden CW have been warned they will face a ‘tough challenge’ when they visit Birtley Town on Friday night.

The Marras have made an encouraging start to their first season in Division One with just one defeat from their opening three league games and they progressed into the preliminary round of the FA Cup with a win at Northern Premier League newcomers Blyth Town.

Horden CW celebrate their Northern League Division Two title win (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

By contrast, Friday’s hosts will be looking for a first league win of the season after an opening day defeat against Thornaby was followed by draws with Penrith and Marske United that came either side of an FA Cup win against Beverley Town.

With a difficult Friday night test next on the agenda, Horden boss Jonny Payne has described the hosts as ‘dangerous’ and believes both sides will be facing similar seasons.

He told The Echo: “Looking at Birtley, we know they are a workmanlike side, we know they have a good guy in charge in Fos (Paul Foster) and we know their lads want to play for him. They aren’t there for the money, they play for the manager and that makes them even more dangerous. Birtley are a team that I think will be similar to us this season, I can see them being in and around us in the table and I see this as a really tough challenge against a good side.”

Payne could hand starts to new signings Robert Dean and Jason Blackburn after they made their first appearances for the club in the midweek draw with West Auckland.

There is one other Division One fixture on Friday night as West Allotment Celtic face Carlisle City at Morpeth Town’s Craik Park. Elsewhere on Saturday, Easington Colliery will look to make it two wins from three when they visit Northallerton Town and Guisborough Town are aiming to preserve the only perfect record in the division when they travel to West Auckland Town.

Shildon head to Boro Rangers for a meeting of two sides that secured play-off places last season, Newcastle Benfield make the short trip to Whitley Bay and North Shields host Marske United. Crook Town and Penrith both head to Cumbria to take on much-fancied Kendal Town and Penrith respectively.