Northern League: Horden CW boss loving life in Division One

There is a busy weekend ahead in the Ebac Northern League.

Horden CW manager Jonny Payne is loving life in the Northern League’s top tier - but don’t ask him to tell you where his side are in the table.

For clarity, the Marras are sat in fourth place in the Division One table after bouncing back from their FA Vase exit at the hands of Pickering Town with an impressive league win at Kendal Town in midweek. For a side experiencing life in step five for the first time, it would be safe to say Payne’s men are surpassing expectations - and their manager is focusing on picking up more points, rather than focusing on current league positions.

Horden CW celebrate their Northern League Division Two title win (photo Michael Cook) | Michael Cook

Speaking ahead of Friday’s visit to Thornaby told The Echo: “I don’t look at the league at this point and I make a point of getting to ten games and then looking at the table. We are under no illusions this league, we have to scrap for every point and that’s the message we put out. We can’t take anything for a given, we expect tough games but we are proving we can compete and it’s difficult but I am loving life in this league.”

Payne has revealed he will have to rotate his squad ahead of a third game inside six days - but has admitted he will need all of his players to be ready to be thrust into the action over the remainder of the season as they look to build on a promising start to the campaign.

He said: “The beauty of the squad is that the lads are there for the right reasons. I talk to them, nobody is left in the lurch if they are left out of a squad, they are all needed and anything can happen with injuries or a poor run of form.”

Elsewhere on Friday night, West Allotment Celtic host Boro Rangers at Morpeth Town’s Craik Park and Newcastle Benfield are the visitors to Northallerton Town. Division One leaders Whitley Bay are back in action on Saturday as they prepare to face Crook Town at Hillheads. The current pace-setters will assess the fitness of in-form forward Leyton Campbell before finalising their plans for the game.

Whickham head to Teesside to take on Guisborough Town, North Shields host Carlisle City at the Daren Persson Stadium and Penrith go looking for only their second win of the new league season when they face Marske United at the Frenchfield Stadium.

RCA boss urges players to build momentum

Action from Sunderland RCA v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion (photo Colin Robertshaw) | Colin Robertshaw

Mark Forrest wants Sunderland RCA to start building momentum as they look to push their way into the top half of the Division Two table.

RCA suffered an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat in last weekend’s FA Vase first qualifying round tie at North West Counties League leaders Padiham after coming from two goals down during normal time. That was followed by a narrow home defeat upon their return to league action on Tuesday as a Tom Atkinson goal helped Yarm and Eaglescliffe take all three points at Meadow Park. The loss meant RCA are sat in fourteenth place in the table - but with a win this weekend and results elsewhere going their way could take Forrest’s side into the top half and the could even lie within touching distance of the play-off places.

With a visit to bottom of the table Billingham Synthonia next up on Saturday afternoon, Forrest has called on his players to start looking forwards and improving as his side prepare for the first of three games in seven days.

He told The Echo: “We were proud of our efforts in the game (at Padiham) and we know we came close to what would have been a big win. The players, the staff, everyone involved did the club proud but now we have to look forwards to what lies ahead for us. We want to get better and we want to build momentum.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Seaham Red Star and Sunderland West End face tough away days as they face Yarm and Eaglescliffe and Newcastle University respectively. Boldon CA have a number of injury concerns ahead of their home game with Esh Winning and Levi Collins is available for Jarrow as they prepare to entertain Prudhoe YC at Perth Green. Chester-le-Street Town travel to Grangetown Boys Club, Durham United host AFC Newbiggin and Park View face a difficult test as they face Ryton and Crawcrook Albion at Riverside Complex. Redcar Town make the long trip to Alnwick Town, FC Hartlepool face Billingham Town at Grayfields and Darlington Town travel to Tow Law Town.

