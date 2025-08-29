Régis Le Bris provides a transfer update with decisions looming on four Sunderland loan candidates ahead of deadline day

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Trey Ogunsuyi and Harrison Jones are among several young Sunderland players being considered for loan moves before the transfer deadline, while Jenson Seelt and Ahmed Abdullahi could also leave on temporary deals.

Speaking on Friday, the Sunderland head coach said decisions will be made in the coming days as the club balances first-team opportunities with player development. It is understood that the striker is closing in on a loan move to Falkirk.“[Ogunsuyi] is a good young player,” Le Bris said. “He has trained with us often, including in Portugal. Now, the pathway for a player like that is probably a bit different compared to being in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The competition in this position will be really important. So, for him, you have two options: he can stay in Sunderland, train with the first team, which is positive, or we can find a solution for him to get game time at a better level. We will decide what to choose in the next three days. The same is true for Harrison. He is in the same situation, really.”

Le Bris also admitted Jenson Seelt could leave on loan if the club decides his route to regular minutes would be limited this season, with Sunderland actively pushing for defensive reinforcements in the window, having already signed the likes of Arthur Masuaku and Nordi Mukiele in recent weeks.

“We are really well connected with Jenson,” he explained. “We believe he is a good player and can become really strong. At the same time, we have to manage two main ideas. The first is the progression of the club, that has to come first, and then there is the progression of the player.

“If we can find the right balance, then it’s better. If he can have game time here and help Sunderland, then we will make the decision to keep him. But if we believe the numbers will be too high for the squad and for him, then at that moment we will make the decision to allow him to leave on loan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris also revealed that Ahmed Abdullahi has options elsewhere and is likely to head out before the deadline. “For ins, we’ll have to wait. For outs, probably we’ll have an option for Ahmed, so we expect him to leave on loan,” he added. “For the others, it’s still the same principle.”

The Sunderland boss stressed that the process is collaborative between club and player, insisting the final call will always be made with respect for both parties. Reflecting more generally on the transfer window and what may happen before the deadline, Le Bris added: “The last couple of days are always a crazy period. I think every club waits until the last minute to decide.”

Le Bris also expressed confidence that Sunderland can move players on before the window closes. “Yes, I’m confident and we’ll work until the end to find the best solution,” he said. “The conversations are still ongoing with them. We are not disconnected. We know them as players, as people as well. We respect them, respect the contract.

“It’s not just one direction. It’s both directions. After that, we know that we can involve 20 players. If we have 22, 23, 24, some of them won’t be involved in every session or for the team sheet. But the season is really long with many injuries, suspensions and events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday at 3pm as Régis Le Bris’ side look to bounce back in their third game of the 2025-26 Premier League season. The Black Cats opened the campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over West Ham but slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Burnley the following week.

Your next Sunderland read: Chris Rigg snubs transfer interest to stay at Sunderland as fans inspire decision – per sources