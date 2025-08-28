Chris Rigg has signed a new five-year Sunderland deal, rejecting top-flight interest to be part of the club’s £150m Premier League rebuild

The Echo has been told several details behind Chris Rigg’s decision to sign a new five-year deal at the club, which was shaped by loyalty, belief and a shared vision between the player, the club and its hierarchy.

Sources have told The Echo that Rigg was once again the subject of genuine interest from several top-level Premier League clubs and leading European sides over the summer, with exploratory conversations taking place between representatives of those clubs and the player’s camp. No formal bids arrived, but the level of contact highlighted Rigg’s growing reputation as one of English football’s brightest talents.

Despite the attention, Rigg has opted to remain on Wearside, with those close to the player saying his connection to the club and its supporters played a major role in his decision. At just 18, Rigg has already grown up alongside this Sunderland side, having joined the academy while still in primary school before making his senior debut at 15. He feels a deep bond with the fans, who he believes have been instrumental in every contract negotiation since he first turned professional.

That relationship, sources say, was “central” to Rigg’s thinking this summer: “Chris genuinely loves the club and feels loved back. That’s mattered more to him than anything.” For Rigg, Sunderland is home and has been for some time since his arrival at the club as a schoolboy in the north east.

Rigg also feels part of something special at Sunderland after playing a key role in last season’s promotion-winning campaign, featuring 45 times across all competitions and helping the Black Cats secure their Premier League return with a famous victory at Wembley. Those close to the midfielder say he views the project as “unfinished business” and believes the club is entering a defining period in its modern history under Régis Le Bris.

The connection between Rigg and the supporters has grown steadily throughout his Sunderland journey. From the scenes of celebration after his FA Cup debut at Shrewsbury Town and subsequent replay against Fulham, to the outpouring of support when he became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the Carabao Cup against Crewe Alexandra, the relationship has always been significant. His stunning back-heeled winner against Middlesbrough last season saw a similarly emotional response from fans, further cementing his bond with the Wearside faithful.

That support reached new heights during last season’s play-off campaign. Rigg was moved by the unforgettable atmosphere across both legs of the semi-final against Coventry City, particularly the scenes before the home tie at the Stadium of Light where thousands gathered around the ground in an extraordinary show of passion. Dan Ballard’s dramatic last-second winner in extra-time provided one of the season’s defining moments, followed by the emotional release of Wembley, where Rigg’s Newcastle-supporting family were welcomed with open arms by Sunderland fans and even joined in the celebrations before and after at Trafalgar Square.

Crucially, Sunderland have handled Rigg’s development “superbly”, pushing him into the first team when ready but also protecting him at the right times. Sources have highlighted his strong relationship with Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, as well as chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who personally sanctioned another financial package to secure Rigg’s future.

In 2024, The Echo revealed that Louis-Dreyfus “broke the bank” to offer Rigg the most lucrative first professional contract in the club’s history. We understand a similarly significant package has been approved this time around – enhanced further by Sunderland’s Premier League promotion, which allowed the club to combine financial incentives with the promise of top-flight football and genuine first-team opportunities.

While Sunderland’s £150million-plus summer investment has increased competition, the pathway for young players remains at the heart of the club’s project. The arrivals of Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra and others have added depth and experience, but the Academy of Light continues to play a central role in Sunderland’s identity and long-term plan. The retention of Rigg, alongside the long-term renewal of Eliezer Mayenda, demonstrates that youth development remains fundamental to the club’s strategy both now and in the future.

With competition for midfield places fierce, Rigg will also be battling for a spot on the right wing, where he faces Patrick Roberts and Talbi for minutes. He featured there at times last season in the Championship and has already been used in the role this term, coming off the bench against West Ham at the Stadium of Light and starting in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town. Far from being intimidated, sources say Rigg is “relishing” the challenge of competing with established names while learning from elite players like Xhaka and taking on Premier League opponents worth multi-millions. Sunderland view that mentality as exactly the type of attitude they want to foster within the squad.

There has been some suggestion from fans that Rigg could benefit from a loan back to the Championship following his new deal, but The Echo understands this is highly unlikely. Sunderland remain committed to developing him on Wearside, viewing regular involvement in the Premier League under Le Bris as the best environment for his continued growth.

Rigg’s decision to reject a move this summer to stay at Sunderland sends a powerful message that the club’s brightest talent believes they are part of something special, and that decision-makers at the Academy of Light will continue their youth-first policy in the Premier League with added experienced meat on the bones.

