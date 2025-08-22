Sunderland RCA are in FA Vase action in the North West on Saturday - and it offers Sunderland fans the chance for a double header.

Sunderland RCA manager Mark Forrest has called on Sunderland supporters travelling to Burnley to get behind his side in their FA Vase tie at nearby Padiham on Saturday.

The first qualifying round clash with the North West Counties League club has been given an early kick-off time of 12.15pm on Saturday afternoon and that would offer Black Cats supporters making the trip to the North West with an opportunity to enjoy a double-header.

Action from Sunderland RCA v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion (photo Colin Robertshaw) | Colin Robertshaw

With just around six miles from Padiham’s Arbories Memorial Sports Ground to Burnley’s Turf Moor, supporters would be able to back RCA in their bid to progress in the Vase and still have time to make their way to the Clarets’ home as Sunderland look to build on last weekend’s impressive win against West Ham United.

The support could be crucial for RCA, who have endured a difficult period in their history but appear to be in the early stages of a successful rebuild after making a promising start to the new Northern League season. Forrest has called for caution as they prepare for a challenging Vase away tie against a Padiham side sat one level above them in the non-league pyramid and who also sit at the top of the North West Counties League Premier Division table after winning all four of their league fixtures so far this season.

He told The Echo: “I wanted the change the narrative when I joined the club last year because it’s been a tough couple of years. I wanted to change the mood, get players that wanted to play for the club and the Vase can help us change the mood. It’s a tough draw for us but we will give it our all.

“We are only seven games into the season, it’s been a positive start but we have to keep on improving because the improvement from last season to this season has been remarkable. We want that to keep going and we’d love Sunderland fans to get behind us on Saturday.

“Local football is all about giving back to the community and it’s great to see how Sunderland have started the season. They’ll have a fantastic away following at Burnley on Saturday so if any of them fancy coming along and getting behind us in our game first and supporting their other club that would be great for us because we need that support as a club.”

FA Vase first qualifying round

Seaham Red Star will host Colne in the FA Vase on Saturday

Friday: Pickering Town v Horden CW Saturday: Ilkley Town v Newcastle Benfield, Park View v Steeton, Darlington Town v Whitley Bay, Holker Old Boys v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, Nelson v Alnwick Town, Eccleshill United v Guisborough Town, Garstang v Prudhoe YC, Thornton Cleveleys v Chester-le-Street Town, West Auckland Town v Redcar Town, Boro Rangers v Newcastle Blue Star, Barnoldswick Town v Birtley Town, Esh Winning v Easington Colliery, Shildon v Durham United (at Maiden Castle), Seaham Red Star v Colne, Yarm and Eaglescliffe v Newcastle University, Marske United v Knaresborough Town, Grangetown Boys Club v Leeds UFCA, Padiham v Sunderland RCA (12.15pm kick-off) Sunday: Campion v Penrith

