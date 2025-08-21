Sunderland face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon

Burnley head coach Scott Parker has suggested that his side could potentially receive a number of injury boosts heading into the Clarets’ clash with Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

But as attentions now turn to a meeting between the two newly promoted sides at Turf Moor, Parker has suggested that the trio of Armando Broja, Bashir Humphreys, and Axel Tuanzabe are all making positive progress in their respective comebacks from injury.

What is the latest Burnley team news ahead of Sunderland’s visit in the Premier League?

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday afternoon, when asked about potential returns, Parker said: “There may be some, yes. Some are back training - Axel is back training, Bashir Humphreys is back training. Armando is now another week down the line, so he's got some more work in him, which I'm really pleased about. So, yeah, they're all edging, possibly, to being involved at the weekend.”

Parker also admitted that he is still keen for Burnley to be active over the final days of the transfer window, with more incomings and outgoings possibly on the cards. He said: “Well, we're hoping to try and do something if we can. Of course, there's many variables that will come into that at this time of year.

“From our side, there's different variables, and obviously the other clubs that you're trying to get players from. So, there's elements in our squad that we want to try and improve. I get how sticky that is, and like I said, there's different things that fall into place, will need to fall into place for that to happen. Regarding outs, I suspect that there will be some players moving, just to lighten us a little bit in what is a heavy squad, really. Like always, at this time of the year, and certainly at this time of the minute, it becomes a bit crazy and a bit mad, so we'll strap in and see what happens.”

He continued: “I'm not going to engage in what sort of player, what I do want to do is bring quality to the group, bring quality that can help us, better quality that can help us where need be. They're the challenges, really, so we don’t want to just bring in players for the sake of bringing in players, and that's what we're obviously trying to identify and try and get over the line.”

