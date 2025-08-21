The latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic looks set to snub the opportunity of a late switch to Sunderland this summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Serbian emerged as a shock transfer target for the Black Cats last month, with online outlet TBR Football claiming that he had been offered to both Regis Le Bris’ side and fellow Premier League new boys Leeds United amid ongoing uncertainty over his future with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Mitrovic moved to the Middle East in 2023 for a fee of around £50 million, and his record ever since has been nothing short of exemplary, with 68 goals and 15 assists in just 79 outings.

Nevertheless, the possibility of an exit has been talked up in recent weeks - especially following the arrival of former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez at Al Hilal - but according to GiveMeSport, it is unlikely that Mitrovic will be arriving on Wearside any time soon.

As per the online publication, Sunderland’s interest in the 30-year-old is genuine, but the Black Cats are facing an uphill battle to persuade him to agree to a deal. Instead, it is suggested that the hitman would rather seal a return to London, where he previously spent time during his stint with Fulham. To that end, the prospect of a sensational return to Craven Cottage has also been touted as one possible outcome for Mitrovic over the coming days.

Ex-Sunderland Jay Turner-Cooke starlet finds new club

Elsewhere, former Sunderland academy starlet Jay Turner-Cooke has completed a transfer to non-league outfit Halifax Town, it has been confirmed. The 21-year-old, son of former Black Cats kitman John Cooke, started his youth career on Wearside, but never made a senior appearance, and ultimately left the Academy of Light to sign for local rivals Newcastle United in 2021.

Following loan spells with Tranmere Rovers and St. Johnstone, the midfielder parted company with the Magpies earlier this summer, and after a couple of months as a free agent, his move to Halifax was confirmed earlier this week.

A statement from the Shaymen reads: “FC Halifax Town are delighted to confirm the signing of attacking midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke, following his departure from Premier League side Newcastle United.

“Beginning his career with Sunderland, Turner-Cooke made the switch to Newcastle in 2021. In 2023, the midfielder signed for Tranmere Rovers in League Two, where he made 12 appearances as they finished 12th. The following season, Turner-Cooke joined St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership where he made six appearances, helping them to a 10th place finish.

“Last season, Turner-Cooke played the full 90 minutes against The Shaymen in our National League Cup fixture. He was one of six academy players to be released by the Magpies at the end of last season.”

