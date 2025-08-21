Confirmed: Bournemouth complete £25.1m transfer for Sunderland target

Sunderland-linked talent Amine Adli has signed for Bournemouth

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Sunderland-linked winger Amine Adli from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Moroccan international emerged as a potential target for the Black Cats last month, with the understanding being that he was eager to leave his previous employers in an effort to seek out more regular game time.

Addressing Adli’s situation earlier in the transfer window, Leverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes said: “Of course, players who have been here for a long time are concerned with their personal situation and are looking at their chances of playing time. We know that we have many good players who are of interest to other clubs.

“That's the way it is, and that's certainly the case with Amine. There's no need to beat around the bush. He has the ambition to be an important player and to play a lot. That’s why the situation is perhaps a little more open for him at the moment, even though I believe he has the qualities to play a very important role for us. We have no increased interest in forcing anything.”

To that end, a handful of Premier League sides, including Sunderland and Wolves, were touted as prospective destinations for the 25-year-old, but it is Bournemouth who have ultimately won the race for his signature. It is understood that the deal will cost the Cherries around £25.1 million, with the attacker putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

What has been said about Bournemouth’s signing of Sunderland transfer target Amine Adli?

Following the confirmation of Adli’s arrival, Bournemouth’s President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, told the club’s official website: “We’re thrilled to bring a player of such calibre to AFC Bournemouth. Amine is a proven winner and someone that will be a real asset to our squad. He’s entering the prime of his career and I’m really excited to bring him to the club.

“He’s someone that has competed at the highest level and his ambition is very much aligned with ours. I’m looking forward to working together and seeing what we can achieve.”

Adli himself added: "I’m very proud first of all to play for a club like Bournemouth. I was looking at my next move and I felt like Bournemouth was the perfect place for me. The people around give me a lot of confidence here and I’m very impressed with the facilities. The people at the club are full of love, so I’m very happy and proud to play for Bournemouth and hopefully achieve good things.”

From a Leverkusen perspective, Rolfes said: "We signed the big talent Amine Adli from the French second division in 2021. He became an established Bundesliga player at Bayer 04 and he played a big part in our development in recent years with his performance. We wish Amine all the best for his future career in England."

