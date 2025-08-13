Sunderland completed an eye-catching raid for Granit Xhaka last month.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Germany international Lothar Matthaus has claimed that he “doesn’t accept” that Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Sunderland couldn’t have been prevented by Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Black Cats raised plenty of eyebrows with their ambitious swoop for the Swiss midfielder last month, and seemingly forced through a deal despite Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag openly stating that he wished to keep the player in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to comments from Xhaka’s agent on the 32-year-old’s desire to return to the Premier League, the Dutch head coach said: “The agent can say anything, but this club has already sold three important players. We won't let go of any more players; that's not possible. That would neglect the structure and culture of the squad. Clearly, Granit is a leader. He signed for five years and has three years left on his contract. He's too important for us to let go.”

Since then, of course, Xhaka has been unveiled as a Sunderland player, and is expected to captain the Black Cats upon their long-awaited return to top flight action this season. Addressing the decision to let him leave the club at the time of his departure, Leverkusen transfer chief Simon Rolfes told the German side’s official website, Rolfes said: “After signing two years ago, Granit Xhaka was a key player in the Leverkusen team that won the double in 2024. Granting his urgent request for a transfer is the best solution for Bayer 04 and for all parties involved under the negotiated terms and circumstances. We wish Granit all the best for the rest of his career."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Lothar Matthaus said about Bayer Leverkusen’s decision to sell Granit Xhaka?

But off the back of a tumultuous period during which a number of key figures - including former boss Xabi Alonso and talismanic playmaker Florian Wirtz - have left the club, Matthaus does not believe there was any excuse for Leverkusen sanctioning the exit of yet another pivotal presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Sport BILD, he said: “At least no one can accuse Leverkusen of mourning their departures; Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, Jonathan Tah to FC Bayern; Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool, Lukas Hradecky to Monaco... And then Granit Xhaka to Sunderland! I can hardly remember seeing a more drastic upheaval at a top team.

“Most of the departures are understandable and couldn’t have been prevented. I just don’t accept that in Xhaka’s case! Coach Erik ten Hag must accept the criticism of not fighting harder for the strategist and the heart of the team. Ten Hag must rely on Robert Andrich as the absolute midfield leader. He can lead the rest of the 2024 championship team to keep Leverkusen at the top.”

Your next Sunderland read: Jobe Bellingham sends fresh message to Sunderland fans following Dortmund transfer switch