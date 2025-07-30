Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Granit Xhaka

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes has explained that Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Sunderland was the “best solution” for all parties after it became apparent that the midfielder had his heart set on a move to Wearside this summer.

The 32-year-old was unveiled as a Black Cats player on Wednesday morning, sealing a switch that is expected to cost his new club around £17.3 million in total. He leaves Leverkusen after a highly successful two-year stint that included triumphs in both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, as well as a 16th-placed finish in last year’s Ballon d’Or vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while Leverkusen head coach Erik ten Hag had made it clear that he wanted to keep Xhaka around heading into the new campaign, managing director of sport Rolfes conceded that an exit was ultimately the best course of action for both the player and the German side.

What did Simon Rolfes say about Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Sunderland?

Speaking to Bayer Leverkusen’s official website, Rolfes said: “After signing two years ago, Granit Xhaka was a key player in the Leverkusen team that won the double in 2024. Granting his urgent request for a transfer is the best solution for Bayer 04 and for all parties involved under the negotiated terms and circumstances. We wish Granit all the best for the rest of his career."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else has been said about Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Sunderland?

Addressing the arrival of the Swiss international, Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We’re delighted to welcome Granit and his family to Sunderland. His arrival is a significant endorsement of our ambition and our desire to build a team our supporters can be proud of in the Premier League. His accomplishments and quality need little introduction – he’s a player of the highest calibre on and off the field, who we feel is the perfect match to the profile required in our team. We look forward to helping him settle on Wearside and are excited to see the impact he can make on the field and within our dressing room.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xhaka himself said: “I’m very proud to be here. When I spoke to the club, I was excited and I felt the energy, and the mentality that all the people and players have. It’s exactly what I wanted, and I have a very good feeling. We are back to where this club needs to be, and we want to stay here to write our own history. I feel that I’m ready to help the team with my experience but with quality as well. We need to find ourselves on the pitch, but I don’t think this will be a big problem. It’s been a long time to wait, but I’m here now and I’m looking forward to it.”

Your next Sunderland read: How all 21 players rated against Hull City