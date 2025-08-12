Jermain Defoe backs ‘sleeping giant’ Sunderland to surprise in the Premier League after a record summer spend

Jermain Defoe believes “sleeping giants” Sunderland are ready to make an impact on their Premier League return – and has even been giving some of their new signings tips on settling into the area.

Defoe, who scored 37 goals in 93 appearances for the Black Cats, has been keeping a close eye on developments at the Stadium of Light as the club prepare for their first top-flight campaign since his departure in 2017. Sunderland have spent heavily this summer, breaking their transfer record twice to land Enzo Le Fée and Habib Diarra.

“Sunderland have spent money and they are going to have a go,” he said. “A lot of teams who get promoted these days go straight back down so it would be really nice to see them stay up. Sunderland is a sleeping giant, it’s a massive football club with an amazing following, no different to Leeds really, another massive football club with a big history.

“I enjoyed my time there. When it’s going well up there, it’s amazing. The fact these young players have got the opportunity to play for Sunderland in the Premier League, the best league in the world, I’m excited for them. I was back up there this week and you can sense the excitement around the place.”

Among Sunderland’s statement arrivals is Switzerland international Granit Xhaka, who brings vast Premier League experience from his time with Arsenal. The midfielder has already been in touch with Defoe for advice. “I have been going back and forth with Granit Xhaka, he messaged me asking me about places to live and all that sort of stuff,” he added.

“He seems really excited and that’s a massive signing, he’s an experienced player who has been at the top. He knows what it takes, he has won trophies and he is a leader. The fact we have managed to get him is massive. He brings so much on and off the pitch.”

Defoe was speaking at a KP Snacks event in Charlton Park, celebrating the installation of 100 all-weather grassroots cricket pitches across England and Wales as part of the company’s “Everyone In” campaign. “It’s an amazing campaign and it’s really good to be involved,” he said. “This is pitch number 100, so it was only right that I picked the bat up and hit a six.

“To see families come out, the pros come out, and see that connection with the community is really nice.My grandad loved cricket, I remember being at my nan’s house and my grandad was always watching cricket, with his St Lucian background, supporting the West Indies. Years later, I was at West Ham with Shaka Hislop and through Shaka, I met Brian Lara and became friends. It’s a fantastic sport and one I want to go and watch soon.”

