Jobe Bellingham sends fresh message to Sunderland fans following Dortmund transfer switch

Former Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has sent a heartfelt message to Black Cats supporters just weeks after sealing his move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund

Posting on Instagram Stories, Bellingham shared a photo from Sunderland’s play-off triumph at Wembley, showing him embracing team-mates on the pitch. The caption read: “Happy National Mackem Day ❤️🤍”, a nod to the club’s promotion and its passionate fanbase.

The 19-year-old joined Sunderland from Birmingham City in June 2023, signing for an undisclosed fee after interest had built when he attended the club’s play-off semi-final against Luton Town. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, then-assistant coach Mike Dodds, and head of coaching Stuart English had all worked with the Bellingham brothers during their academy days at Birmingham and played a major role in the move.

Bellingham made his debut for Sunderland on 6 August 2023 in the opening match of the Championship season against Ipswich Town, choosing to have his given name “Jobe” on the back of his shirt rather than his surname. Manager Tony Mowbray explained that the midfielder was eager to forge his own identity, rather than live off the back of his brother Jude’s name.

He quickly made an impact, scoring his first two professional goals in a 2–1 win over Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light on 19 August. He later netted against Birmingham City in November, helping Sunderland secure a 3–1 victory over his former club.

In August 2024, Bellingham signed a new deal extending his stay until the end of the 2027–28 season, telling the club website he was “buzzing to sign [the] contract and extend [his] stay at Sunderland.” That season also saw him collect the first red card of his career in a goalless draw with QPR in November.

Bellingham’s performances earned him the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award for 2024–25. He played a key role in Sunderland’s successful play-off campaign, starting in the final as the Black Cats ended an eight-year top-flight absence with a 2–1 win over Sheffield United at Wembley. In total, Bellingham made 90 league appearances for Sunderland, scoring 11 goals, along with contributions in cup competitions and the play-offs.

On 10 June 2025, Bellingham signed a five-year deal with Borussia Dortmund for a reported £27.8million (plus £4.2million in add-ons) – a record transfer fee for a newly promoted Premier League club. The move made him the second most expensive signing in Dortmund’s history behind Ousmane Dembélé, excluding add-ons.

He made his debut just a week later in a goalless draw against Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup, before scoring his first goal for the German side in a 4–3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on 21 June. Ahead of the 2025–26 Bundesliga season, Bellingham switched his shirt number from 77 to 7. His latest Instagram message suggests Sunderland still holds a place in his heart, even as he embarks on the next chapter of his career in Germany.

