Sunderland City Council chief Patrick Melia insists the Sheepfolds plan will not impact the Stadium of Light after warnings from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sir Bob Murray

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council chief executive Patrick Melia has once again moved to reassure Sunderland AFC that the proposed Sheepfolds development will not threaten the Stadium of Light’s future operations or expansion plans.

The comments come after Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and former chairman Sir Bob Murray warned that elements of the project could have “catastrophic” consequences for the club and the city. Louis-Dreyfus has confirmed that Sunderland AFC will lodge a formal objection to the current plans later this week, urging supporters and stakeholders to join him in protecting the club’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we have made clear,” Melia said. “Through our statement yesterday and our actions and investments over recent years, we are very much invested in the future of the Stadium of Light and recognise it as a key asset for the city.

“It is our view that the proposals set out for the Sheepfolds neighbourhoods will improve operations and fan experience in terms of matchdays and other events, and we remain committed to working with SAFC about their plans for the expansion of the Stadium of Light – we have held many discussions with Mr Louis-Dreyfus and his team to this effect.

“This consultation process provides a real opportunity for the public and stakeholders to share their thoughts with us as the Local Planning Authority, and we will consider all views and comments prior to the determination of the application.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheepfolds regeneration forms part of the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan and includes plans for a residential-led, mixed-use community next to the Stadium of Light. The scheme would deliver new homes, leisure opportunities and commercial space, with the Vistry Group appointed as the preferred developer.

While the council says it wants the neighbourhood to “co-exist” with Sunderland AFC, Louis-Dreyfus and Murray have argued that the current layout could restrict matchday operations, impact supporter access and hinder the stadium’s long-term development, with the current agreed “buffer zone” around the stadium set to be removed under the current plans, an issue not yet publicly addressed by the Council. Public consultation on the plans is ongoing, with the Local Planning Authority to consider all views before making a final decision.

What has Kyril Dreyfus said about the Sheepfolds plan?

Sunderland chairman Louis-Dreyfus has warned that proposed changes to the Sheepfolds development could have “catastrophic operational consequences” for the club and the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats’ majority shareholder issued a strong statement ahead of the Council’s next steps on the project, confirming the club will lodge a formal objection later this week. “As the custodian of Sunderland AFC, it is my duty to safeguard the future of our club,” Louis-Dreyfus told The Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes the Stadium of Light – the beating heart of our city. Unfortunately, Sunderland City Council has recently taken steps relating to the Sheepfolds development that could have catastrophic operational consequences on our club and, by extension, our community.

“We are under no illusion that the city needs a more appropriate housing provision and support those endeavours fully. However, later this week, we will be submitting a formal objection against the proposals relating to the Sheepfolds.”

Louis-Dreyfus continued: “And I encourage all city stakeholders to come together and join us in protecting the future of our Football Club and the City of Sunderland. Together, we have limitless potential, but it will only be realised through delivering on a shared purpose and vision.”