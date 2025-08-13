Sunderland handed transfer blow as £25m attacker agrees Premier League move – reports

Former Sunderland target Amine Adli is close to a £25.3million move to Bournemouth from Bayer Leverkusen

Amine Adli’s four-year spell at Bayer Leverkusen looks to be coming to an end, with reports in France claiming he is close to joining Bournemouth.

According to Foot Mercato, the Premier League side have agreed personal terms with the Moroccan forward, and negotiations between the two clubs are now at an advanced stage. Sunderland, Wolves and Marseille were also credited with interest earlier this summer, but Bournemouth appear to have won the race.

Leverkusen are understood to have been seeking around £25.3million for Adli, with his departure made more likely by the £10.1million arrival of Dutch winger Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar. The Bundesliga club are also pursuing further attacking reinforcements, including Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte and Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche, which would have reduced Adli’s playing time.

The 25-year-old has registered 23 goals and 24 assists in 142 appearances for Leverkusen since joining from Toulouse in 2021. He was part of the squad that lifted the Bundesliga title in 2024 but missed much of last season after suffering a broken fibula. In the 2024–25 campaign, he managed 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Addressing Adli’s future earlier this summer, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes admitted his situation was open. “Of course, players who have been here for a long time are concerned with their personal situation and are looking at their chances of playing time,” Rolfes said.

“We know that we have many good players who are of interest to other clubs. That's the way it is, and that's certainly the case with Amine. There's no need to beat around the bush. He has the ambition to be an important player and to play a lot.”

The Bayer chief continued on the situation: “That's why the situation is perhaps a little more open for him at the moment, even though I believe he has the qualities to play a very important role for us. We have no increased interest in forcing anything.”

What other Sunderland news is there?

Sunderland have sealed their eleventh signing of the summer with the arrival of Paraguay international Omar Alderete from La Liga side Getafe.

While the fee is officially undisclosed, it is understood to be around £10million with the potential for a small number of add-ons. The 28-year-old has penned a four-year contract on Wearside, providing a major boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. Central defence was one of the areas identified as needing extra depth this summer.

Alderete has featured just once in pre-season for Getafe, so it remains unclear whether he will be ready to start against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season. However, Sunderland expects him to play a significant role across the campaign.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Alderete’s arrival would add both athleticism and quality in possession to the Black Cats’ backline.“We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland,” Speakman said. “He’s a player with extensive experience in European Club football and at the international level.

“It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

