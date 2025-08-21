The Premier League have announced their latest round of TV picks

Sunderland's Premier League schedule for October has been finalised, with none of their games selected for TV coverage.

The Premier League confirmed the fixture amendments for matchweeks seven, eight and nine on Wednesday evening but the Black Cats were not included in any of the changes. That means that they will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 4th at 3pm. The next international break then follows, meaning Sunderland's next fixture that month will be when they return to the Stadium of Light to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, October 18th. They close the month with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday, October 25th.

It continues a quiet start to the season as far as fixture disruption and TV coverage is concerned for the Black Cats, with all three of Sunderland's August fixtures remaining as Saturday, 3pm kick offs. That's also the case for their first game back after the next international break, when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, September 13th. Their remaining two September fixtures are then televised, starting with Aston Villa's trip to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, September 21st (2pm kick off live on Sky Sports). The following week they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 27th (5.30 pm kick off live on Sky Sports). It means that Sunderland will be the least televised club in the Premier League across the opening three months of the campaign.

Sunderland's September and October schedules will then be finalised depending on their progress in the Carabao Cup. The Black Cats face Huddersfield Town in the second round of the competition at the Stadium of Light next Tuesday. Should they progress, the third round ties will be played across the weeks of September 15th and September 22nd. Round four then takes place in the week beginning October 27th.