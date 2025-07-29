All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Burnley are currently favourites to sign reported Sunderland transfer target Sam Johnstone, according to the Black Cats’ former chief scout.

Regis Le Bris’ men are understood to be on the hunt for reinforcements between the sticks ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League, with Johnstone one of several names to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light over the course of the summer so far.

But with James Trafford expected to complete a big money switch to Manchester City imminently, Scott Parker’s Claret have also been credited with an interest in the Wolves star - and look to have taken the initiative in the race to sign him, as per Mick Brown.

Speaking to Football Insider, the ex-scout said: “I hear Burnley are interested in Sam Johnstone. They’re probably the favourites at the moment ahead of other interested teams. Burnley are going to need a new goalkeeper because Trafford is leaving, but they’ve been prepared for that, and it could be a good move both for them and for him.

“Sam has been around for a while now at a few different clubs and he’s never been found wanting at Premier League level. He’s a very solid and stable character and a top goalkeeper as well.

“If he goes to Burnley, he’ll be their first-choice, it’s not like at Wolves or Palace where he’s had competition for his place in the side. So it will allow him to play regularly and try to get back in the England squad. I think it’s exactly the type of move he needs to make, and he’d be the ideal option for Burnley. He’ll bring his experience and stability and allow them to have a reliable option in goal.”

Armand Lauriente’s agent breaks silence after collapsed Sunderland transfer

Elsewhere, the agent of Armand Lauriente has addressed the winger’s failed move to Sunderland. The Sassuolo star looked all set to sign for the Black Cats, and even travelled to complete his medical earlier this month, but the deal ultimately came unstuck at the eleventh hour due to a disagreement over personal terms.

After the debacle, Sassuolo general director Giovanni Carnevali made it clear that he felt Lauriente’s agent was to blame, stating: “There are difficulties in this transfer market, many of them, not in the choices and objectives, but in the negotiations. As a football system, we deal with many agents, especially foreign ones. You might close a deal with a club and then have to buy the player from the agent.

“That’s not good for football. He [Lauriente] deserves attention from the management. His sale could have been important for investment, but this doesn’t jeopardise our objectives, so we’re continuing what we’re doing. We need to improve the team in various areas.”

And now, the player’s representative, Roberto Meloni, has offered his view on things. He said: “It’s true that in today’s football, money is important for the players and everyone involved in negotiations, but Armand isn’t someone who looks solely at the money, and he proved it by putting himself on the line in Serie B. He’s very much into the human and sporting side. At Sunderland, the manager [Regis Le Bris] was pushing to have him because he knew him from his time at Rennes and wanted to work with him.”

