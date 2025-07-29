Sunderland continue their pre-season programme on Tuesday night when they face Championship side Hull City.
Régis Le Bris may well choose to rotate his squad amid a busy schedule ahead of the new campaign, but has a number of players missing due to injury. Here’s all the latest team news as we have it..
1. Anthony Patterson - doubt
Patterson missed the last three games with a minor knock and expected to be missing again tonight and probably this weekend. Le Bris has confirmed that there is no significant injury issue involved, so should be back for the new season. Will be keen to get back on the pitch and stake his claim for the new season. | Getty Images
2. Luke O'Nien - out
O'Nien suffered a dislocated shoulder in the early stages of Sunderland's play-off final win over Sheffield United and that required surgery. Was with the team in Portugal stepping up his rehab but is set to miss the first three games of the new Premier League season. | Getty Images
3. Nectar Triantis - doubt
Triantis missed the game against Hearts due to a minor injury. Not thought to be a major issue but unclear if he'll be able to return for tonight's game. | Chris Fryatt
4. Wilson Isidor - out
Has missed the last two games with a minor knee injury but there's no significant issue. Expected to be absent tonight then back in action on Saturday. | Chris Fryatt
