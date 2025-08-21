Régis Le Bris issues live team news and transfer updates ahead of Burnley clash

Sunderland will will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 4th at 3pm. The next international break then follows, meaning Sunderland's next fixture that month will be when they return to the Stadium of Light to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, October 18th. They close the month with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday, October 25th.

It continues a quiet start to the season as far as fixture disruption and TV coverage is concerned for the Black Cats, with all three of Sunderland's August fixtures remaining as Saturday, 3pm kick offs. That's also the case for their first game back after the next international break, when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, September 13th. Their remaining two September fixtures are then televised, starting with Aston Villa's trip to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, September 21st (2pm kick off live on Sky Sports). The following week they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 27th (5.30 pm kick off live on Sky Sports). It means that Sunderland will be the least televised club in the Premier League across the opening three months of the campaign.