Régis Le Bris issues live team news and transfer updates ahead of Burnley clash

Sunderland are back in action at Turf Moor on Saturday, looking to build on their superb opening-day win over West Ham United.
Régis Le Bris holds his pre-match press conference this afternoon where he is expected to give an update on all the latest team and transfer news at the club. The press conference gets underway at 2pm. You can follow live updates from the broadcast section in our live blog below.
Injury news - what to expect
Jenson Seelt came off last weekend with an injury and we should get an update today on the prognosis. After the game, RLB told us that he was hopeful there was no major injury:
I don't think it's really serious. He played well the first part of the game. Omar came in and showed us we now have a bit more depth with our centre backs, so that is a positive for us.
We’re not expecting any other great surprises today, with none of the other injuries in the squad expected to clear before the international break. We’ll see what RLB has to say.
Transfer latest
We know that Sunderland would like to add another winger before the deadline, and remain keen on Bologna CB Jhon Lucumi.
RLB won’t give much away in terms of names, but he might give us some clues as to where the club have got too and what to expect next.
Fitness updates
One of the key questions today will also be whether Arthur Masuaku and Nordi Mukiele will be involved this weekend, or whether they need longer to build their match fitness
The Premier League announced October’s fixture amendments yesterday, but there were no Sunderland changes.
So it’s a month of 3pm, Saturday kick offs for the Black Cats. This is from our piece this morning:
Sunderland will will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 4th at 3pm. The next international break then follows, meaning Sunderland's next fixture that month will be when they return to the Stadium of Light to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, October 18th. They close the month with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday, October 25th.
It continues a quiet start to the season as far as fixture disruption and TV coverage is concerned for the Black Cats, with all three of Sunderland's August fixtures remaining as Saturday, 3pm kick offs. That's also the case for their first game back after the next international break, when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, September 13th. Their remaining two September fixtures are then televised, starting with Aston Villa's trip to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, September 21st (2pm kick off live on Sky Sports). The following week they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 27th (5.30 pm kick off live on Sky Sports). It means that Sunderland will be the least televised club in the Premier League across the opening three months of the campaign.
Burnley v Sunderland - the officials
Michael Salisbury will take charge of the game as referee. He will be assisted on the touchlines by Dan Robathan and Marc Perry, while Anthony Backhouse has been appointed as the fourth official.
In the VAR hub, John Brooks will oversee proceedings, supported by assistant VAR Gary Beswick.
Reflections on West Ham game
We are always really demanding with the group. Good: We were consistent in our style of play, we had the togetherness from last season. We were strong out of possession and still had the possibility to create counters and fast attacks.
There are many details to improve, in many phases.
Players looked comfortable?
For this fixture, it was the case. The connections in the squad have gone well. We felt early in the pre season games that was connection is positive even if the team was at times a bit unbalanced. We felt at Augsburg it was positive.
Jenson Seelt update
He’s good, it’s positive.
We need competition to be consistent. We need competition for the squad and each position. We need depth because of injuries, competition, different opponents...
Transfer latest
We’ll see. One week to go.
Burnley - different game expected?
It’s always a different story. They were really consistent last season, hard to beat. They were always well organised - I don’t think it will be different for this game. They still have many threats. They changed the system for Spurs, so we don’t know what they will do. We have many news players. So it’s a new story.
Burnley last season - penalties?
Have you decided?
Yeah. It will be a surprise for you!
It is going to be positive this season, I’m sure.
Outgoings
The flow of the window is always a bit weird, sometimes really slow. Probably next week there will be many options for these players.
I feel confident we’ll find a solution.
Seelt/Triantis go out on loan?
It’s possible.
Mayenda/Isidor off the mark
It’s a reward for them, they’ve worked very well. They had to reset and they’ve done really well.
I’m happy with them.