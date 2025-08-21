Sunderland made Nordi Mukiele their twelfth summer signing over the weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nordi Mukiele is in contention to make his Sunderland debut at Burnley on Saturday, though Régis Le Bris may instead wait for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.

Mukiele has trained in part with his team mates after sealing his transfer from PSG last weekend, and so could take a place in the matchday squad at Turf Moor. Le Bris also confirmed that Arthur Masuaku will be available for selection for the first time after training fully this week, and that Jenson Seelt is fit. Seelt had an injury scare when he was forced off in the first half of the 3-0 win over West Ham United, but there is no significant issue and so he could be in the squad this weekend.

“Jenson is fine, so that’s a positive,” Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nordi has trained partly this week with us so he is almost ready, we will make a decision on Friday as to whether we go with him this weekend or whether we wait for Tuesday. Arthur has trained normally this week, so he is ready.

Sunderland head coach explains what Nordi Mukiele will bring to the squad

Le Bris said that Mukiele would bring welcome versatility and experience to the squad, and noted his aerial prowess as something which will offer the squad a big boost in the Premier League.

“Nordi is versatile which is a big positive for us, it’s not alway the case with new signings,” Le Bris said.

“Probably his best position in our current squad is either the right back or the right centre back, but also giving us the opportunity to play with three centre backs as well, so this is a positive for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a really well balanced player, good experience, hard worker and a good team mate. He also has the ability to be strong in the air which I think is very important for us, we started with quite a small squad but we have begun to change this with Nordi, Omar, Arthur. This will help us with the challenges we have.

Your next Sunderland read: Everything Régis Le Bris said in Burnley pre-match press conference