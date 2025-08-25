Sunderland lost away at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday

Alan Shearer has insisted that Sunderland’s “crazy” fanbase could hold the key to the Black Cats avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season.

Regis Le Bris’ men lost for the first time this term against Burnley on Saturday, and found themselves coming up against not just a well-drilled opponent at Turf Moor, but a vocal home support too.

The Clarets’ victory means that for the time since 2016, all three promoted clubs have picked up wins in the opening fortnight of the new campaign, and speaking on the latest edition of the The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer has suggested that it is no coincidence that Sunderland, Burnley, and Leeds United all secured their three points on home soil.

What has Alan Shearer said about Sunderland, Leeds United, and Burnley’s Premier League survival hopes?

Reflecting on Sunderland’s 2-0 loss to Burnley, the Newcastle United legend said: “It's no surprise that all three of them have won at home - Sunderland, Leeds, and Burnley... That's going to be key, isn't it? I think particularly at Sunderland and Elland Road, because of how crazy those fans are - I'm not saying Burnley aren't - but that will be key to them, how they get on at home in their games.”

Addressing the 5-0 drubbing suffered by Leeds at the hands of Arsenal on Saturday evening, Shearer added: “I mean, Leeds are not going to be judged away to Arsenal. They have to pick up points at home and the odd draw here and there away from home against teams that are going to be in and around them. And that's how one of those teams, I think, can survive.”

Shearer also turned his attention to the Black Cats’ disappointing result in Lancashire, citing an early miss from Eliezer Mayenda as a potentially pivotal moment in the encounter.

He continued: “Missed a sitter in the first two or three minutes, didn't they, Sunderland? It might be different if that goes in. But you get your chances, you know, you have your moments. And if you don't take them, you know you're going to get punished.

“Burnley weren't beaten at home at all last season. So that tells you that anyone who's not at it, anyone that's in and around mid-table and below, going to Burnley, going to Sunderland, going to Leeds, will find it tough. They'll have to earn it if they're going to get something.”

Speaking in his post-match press conference at Turf Moor, Le Bris echoed Shearer’s sentiments on Sunderland’s missed opportunities against Burnley. He said: “Fine margins, and if you score early, because it was possible today, I think the scenario changed completely, and for us it would have been the best option, and we created this chance, so it's positive, I think, because sometimes you don't create anything.”

